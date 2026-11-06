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Home / Business / Ai+ Smartphone Brings Forward November 15 Price Hike to November 11, Now Is the Best Time to Buy

Ai+ Smartphone Brings Forward November 15 Price Hike to November 11, Now Is the Best Time to Buy

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ANI
Updated At : 05:02 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 6: Ai+ Smartphone today announced that its previously communicated price revision, originally scheduled for November 15, will now take effect on November 11, 2026. Consumers have until November 10 to purchase their preferred devices at existing prices, subject to availability.

The decision follows stronger-than-anticipated consumer demand, with sales exceeding initial projections and existing inventory being exhausted ahead of schedule. With fresh inventory being procured at higher memory and component costs, the company has advanced its planned price revision to reflect the updated cost structure.

Now is the best time to buy. With the revised prices taking effect earlier than initially announced, consumers planning their next smartphone purchase or upgrade have a limited opportunity to buy at current prices.

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About Ai+ Smartphone

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Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system, the brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.

About Ai+ and NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is designed, engineered, and developed in India while remaining globally competitive.

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(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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