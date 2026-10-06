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Home / Business / Ai+ Smartphone Drops Big Billion Days Pricing Across the Nova and Pulse Series

Ai+ Smartphone Drops Big Billion Days Pricing Across the Nova and Pulse Series

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PTI
Updated At : 05:58 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

Ai+ Smartphone today announced festive pricing for the Nova and Pulse series on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2026. Starting at Rs. 8,999*, the lineup brings clean design, lasting power, and everyday performance - built in India, powered by NxtQuantum OS.

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BBD price Reveal

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Nova and Pulse are designed for how people actually use their phones: long days, clear cameras, smooth displays, and prices that stay within reach. From Pulse 2 to Nova 2 Ultra, and NovaFlip for those who want something new, every model is a reason to upgrade - not a compromise.

The Nova and Pulse series

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Pulse 2 — Rs. 8,999 · 6000mAh · 50MP AI camera

Pulse 2 FE — Rs. 8,999* · MediaTek G81 · 50MP

Nova 2 5G — Rs. 11,999 · 6000mAh · 50MP AI · dual 5G

Nova 2 Neo 5G — Rs. 12,999 · Dimensity 6300 · Sony IMX582

Nova 2 Power 5G — Rs. 15,999* / Rs. 16,999* · 7000mAh · dual-colour design

Nova 2 Pro 5G — Rs. 16,999* / Rs. 17,999* · Dimensity 7100

Nova 2 Ultra 5G — Rs. 18,999* · 1.5K AMOLED · IP68 · Dimensity 7400

NovaFlip 5G — Rs. 49,999 · foldable · dual AMOLED · 50MP

*Including bank offers. Offers valid while stocks last. Available for a limited period on Flipkart during Big Billion Days 2026.

About Ai+ and NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is designed, engineered, and developed in India while remaining globally competitive.

About Ai+ Smartphone

Ai+ Smartphone is a next generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.

From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs — it stands for India's next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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