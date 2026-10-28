Shipments grow 306% year-on-year in July–September, even as India's smartphone market falls 20% to a ten-year low

New Delhi, Delhi, India

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Ai+ Smartphone emerged as India's fastest-growing smartphone brand in Q3 2026, recording 306% year-on-year growth in shipments, according to the latest Monthly India Smartphone Tracker by Counterpoint Research. The milestone comes against a challenging industry backdrop, with India's overall smartphone market declining 20% year-on-year to its lowest third-quarter shipment volume in a decade.

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Ai+ Smartphone

According to Counterpoint Research, Ai+ Smartphone's growth was driven by its expanded product portfolio, stronger marketing efforts and increased consumer visibility. The performance comes amid a broader shift in India's smartphone landscape, with homegrown brands collectively increasing their market share from 2% in Q3 2025 to 7% in Q3 2026, reflecting their growing presence in a market traditionally dominated by global players.

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The achievement is particularly significant given the mounting cost pressures across the smartphone industry. Counterpoint reported that record-high memory prices have pushed up device costs, with shipments in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment declining 47% year-on-year as devices moved into higher price bands. The research firm also projects an approximately 13% contraction in India's smartphone market for 2026.

Speaking on the same, Madhav Sheth, CEO, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies (Ai+ Smartphone), said, "Ai+ Smartphone was India’s fastest-growing smartphone brand in Q3, recording 306% year-on-year growth. While sustaining this pace may be challenging given our relatively small starting base, we are happy to be part of a larger shift that is creating space for Indian brands to compete with established and respected global players. The share of Indian smartphone brands has grown from 2% to 7%, signalling the potential of this emerging ecosystem. We believe this is just the beginning, and we are excited to contribute to its growth.”

As the industry navigates rising component costs, changing consumer preferences and an increasingly competitive market, Ai+ Smartphone remains focused on strengthening its product portfolio, expanding its market presence and building a sustainable, consumer-focused smartphone business. The company's Q3 performance reinforces its ambition to establish itself as a competitive homegrown player in India's evolving smartphone market.

Read the full report here - bit.ly/4iHOGHk

About Ai+ Smartphone

Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India’s first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.

From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs — it stands for India’s next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

About Ai+ and NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is designed, engineered and developed in India while remaining globally competitive.

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