Ai+ Smartphone Enters the Bigg Boss House, Partners with Season 20 Across Five Language Editions

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 3: Ai+ Smartphone today announced its partnership with Bigg Boss Season 20 across five editions - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali marking a significant step as the brand continues to strengthen its presence across India.

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Bigg Boss has grown beyond being a television show to become a cultural phenomenon, driving conversations across television, digital and social platforms. Its ability to connect with audiences across languages and regions makes the property a powerful platform for Ai+ Smartphone to build familiarity, trust and aspiration among consumers across the country.

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The association spans the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali editions of Bigg Boss, with Salman Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Kiccha Sudeep and Sourav Ganguly hosting the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali editions respectively. Together, the association gives Ai+ Smartphone a powerful multilingual platform to build familiarity and relevance while speaking to consumers in the languages, cultural contexts and entertainment formats they connect with most.

Speaking on the collaboration, Archi Gogoi, Head of Brand, Marketing & Growth, Ai+ Smartphone, said, “In a market as diverse as India, meaningful consumer connections come from understanding the distinct cultures, conversations and contexts that shape audiences across regions. Bigg Boss is one of the few platforms that combines massive national relevance with incredibly strong regional appeals. For Ai+ Smartphone, this association is about going beyond visibility and becoming part of the conversations and cultural moments, our consumers already care about. Across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Bengali, we have an opportunity to connect with audiences in a way that feels more local, relevant and authentic.”

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As part of the association, Ai+ Smartphone will engage audiences through product integrations, branded moments, contextual content and digital amplification across the Bigg Boss ecosystem. The approach is designed to take the brand beyond conventional advertising and integrate Ai+ Smartphone naturally into moments and conversations audiences engage with throughout the season.

For Ai+ Smartphone, the Bigg Boss 20 partnership represents another step in building a technology brand that combines Indian roots with global ambition while staying close to the culture, conversations and consumers shaping modern India.

About Ai+ Smartphone

Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India’s first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.

From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs — it stands for India’s next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

About Ai+ and NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is designed, engineered and developed in India while remaining globally competitive.

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