Ai+ Smartphone Lights Up Flipkart’s Big Billion Days With Exclusive Festive Offers

New Delhi, September 15, 2025 — This festive season, the+ Smartphone makes its debut on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale with an exclusive 24-hour early access for Flipkart Plus and Black members starting September 23, 2025. The Ai+ Smartphone will be available at special festive pricing during the sale period, giving millions of Indians access to high-spec, privacy-first smartphones at true “Built in India” value. Stay tuned for early-bird and festival-only offers that await, with official festive pricing to be unveiled on September 17 at 7 PM Designed and engineered entirely in India, Ai+ Smartphone brings together world-class performance, bold design, and sovereign data privacy in one seamless device. With a 5000mAh all-day battery, a 50MP AI-powered camera, and an immersive HD+ display, Ai+ Smartphone delivers an experience that is not only secure and affordable but also deeply attuned to how consumers live, work, and connect.

Launched in July 2025, Ai+ Smartphone has rapidly emerged as one of the most talked-about new entrants in the Indian market. Retailers have embraced it as a credible, homegrown alternative to long-dominant foreign brands, while consumers highlight its reliability and camera quality. In just two months, Ai+ Smartphone has grown beyond a device to represent a movement for digital inclusion, authored in India, governed by Indian infrastructure, and secure by default.

“Ai+ Smartphone was born from a simple ambition - to give consumers a device that reflects their aspirations while protecting their data with complete transparency. This festive season, as families come together and millions look to move up from feature phones to smartphones, we are proud to offer a phone that delivers both joy and trust. With Flipkart, we’re ensuring that AI+ Smartphone is within reach of every Indian who deserves a world-class smartphone experience without compromise on performance.” Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone and Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies Key Features of Ai+ Smartphone: Two models: Ai+ Pulse (4G) and Ai+ Nova (5G) Display: 6.745” HD+ immersive screen with smooth 90Hz (Pulse) and 120Hz (Nova) refresh rates Performance: Powered by T615 (Pulse) and T8200 (Nova) processors for speed and efficiency Storage: Up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB for all your photos, apps, and files Camera: 50MP AI-powered camera system for sharp, vibrant images in every light condition.

Battery: 5000mAh all-day battery with fast charging support Design: Slim, durable unibody design with side-mounted fingerprint sensor for ease and security Colours: Available in five striking colours - Black, Blue, Green, Purple, and Pink Software: Runs on NxtQuantum OS, India’s first sovereign operating system, with a built-in Privacy Dashboard and zero-trust security architecture With these features, Ai+ Smartphone now comes to millions of shoppers through Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale.

About Ai+ Smartphone Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India to deliver reliable, high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India’s first sovereign mobile operating system, Ai+ combines clean design, long battery life, and trusted software performance at accessible price points.

About NxtQuantum Shift Technologies NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for the mobile-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India’s first sovereign mobile operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive.

