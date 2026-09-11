Ai+ Smartphone Takes Over Rajouri Garden Metro Station in Landmark Delhi Metro Association

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 11: Ai+ Smartphone today announced its association with Rajouri Garden Metro Station, bringing the brand into one of Delhi’s most prominent everyday commuter touchpoints. As part of the association, the station will take on the branded identity “Ai+ NOVA Smartphone Rajouri Garden Metro Station”.

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The integration puts Ai+ at the heart of one of Delhi NCR’s most familiar everyday environments, taking the brand beyond conventional advertising and into the daily journeys of consumers.

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The association will extend beyond the station itself, with in-metro announcements across the Delhi Metro network introducing the station as “Ai+ NOVA SMARTPHONE Rajouri Garden Metro Station” in both English and Hindi, creating repeated audio recall for the brand as commuters travel across the city. Additionally, all entry gates at Rajouri Garden Metro Station will feature prominent Ai+ NOVA SMARTPHONE branding, welcoming commuters with the message, “Welcome to Ai+ NOVA Smartphone Rajouri Garden Metro Station.”

Archi Gogoi, Head of Brand, Marketing & Growth, Ai+ Smartphone, said “With Ai+ NOVA Smartphone Rajouri Garden Metro Station, we are taking Ai+ beyond the smartphone screen and making it part of how millions of people move through the city every day. For a young brand, putting our name on an iconic part of Delhi’s everyday infrastructure is a significant moment and reflects the scale of our ambition for Ai+ Smartphone.”

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The association is part of Ai+ Smartphone’s broader approach to building the brand through high-impact consumer touchpoints that create visibility, familiarity and recall at scale. By embedding the Ai+ NOVA SMARTPHONE identity into a high-frequency commuter environment, the brand aims to create a connection that extends beyond traditional media and digital platforms.

The initiative also marks the latest step in Ai+ Smartphone’s growing consumer presence as the brand expands through new products, strategic partnerships and cultural integrations across India.

With Ai+ NOVA Smartphone Rajouri Garden Metro Station, Ai+ is turning an everyday commute into an everyday brand experience - one journey at a time.

About Ai+ Smartphone

Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India’s first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.

From redefining smartphones to pioneering AIoT products as part of the company's Connected Ecosystem, Ai+ Smartphone is creating a new standard for trust, immersive experience, and accessibility. Rooted in a privacy-first architecture and a commitment to equitable access, Ai+ Smartphone stands for more than specs — it stands for India’s next era of user-owned, future-ready technology.

About Ai+ and NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is designed, engineered and developed in India while remaining globally competitive.

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