Ai+ Smartphone to Expand Additional 3M Smartphone Production Capacity in India with Optiemus Electronics Limited

New Delhi [India], March 13: Ai+ Smartphone has entered into a manufacturing agreement with Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL), a subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom Limited, to produce mobile phones, tablets, IoT devices, and advanced wearable products in India. Under the agreement, Ai+ Smartphone and OEL plan to invest around INR 125 cr in India-based manufacturing under the Government of India's Make in India vision over 5 years, creating approximately 1,200 direct and indirect jobs across manufacturing, operations and supporting functions.

OEL will manufacture approximately 3 million Ai+ Smartphone mobile devices under this agreement. The scope of manufacturing will also extend to tablets, IoT products, and advanced wearable devices, providing Ai+ Smartphone with a scalable India-based production backbone for its broader smart device portfolio. Production will take place at OEL's facility in Noida, with ramp-up targeted from April 2026.

Ai+ Smartphone devices run on NxtQuantum OS, India's sovereign mobile operating system built on Android and designed for transparency, security, and compliance with Indian data laws.

"In a market where most smart devices still come from Chinese and other global brands, there is clear headroom for an Indian brand that treats both quality and sovereignty as non-negotiable. This manufacturing agreement with OEL is a concrete step in that direction. OEL brings proven EMS capability in India. Ai+ Smartphone brings an India-authored software stack and a roadmap spanning phones, tablets, AIoT, and wearables. Together, we are committing capital, creating jobs, and building under the Government of India's Make in India vision, so that more of the value in this industry is created here, not just assembled here," said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone and Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies on the agreement.

The association reinforces Ai+ Smartphone's broader roadmap to scale an India-first portfolio across smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, with manufacturing depth that can keep pace with demand. It also strengthens the company's ability to expand into new categories while keeping supply chains closer to home and quality more tightly controlled. Together, Ai+ Smartphone and OEL aim to build a production backbone that supports both domestic growth and long-term export readiness.

Ashok Gupta, Director, Optiemus Electronics Limited, said, "We are very excited to work with Ai+ Smartphone, a dedicated Indian brand that is clear about scale, security, and long-term commitment to the market. With our facilities and experience in electronics manufacturing, we will support Ai+ Smartphone as it ramps production of smartphones and new device categories from India, strengthening domestic manufacturing and creating room for future export-led growth."

This agreement is expected to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and support Ai+ Smartphone's goal of building a scalable, India-focused technology brand across smartphones, tablets, IoT devices, and advanced wearables. As Ai+ Smartphone broadens its portfolio, the Optiemus partnership will allow it to ramp volumes efficiently while keeping core technology and OS control anchored in India.

About Ai+ Smartphone

Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences, powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. The brand focuses on providing clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while offering accessible price points without compromising on user experience.

For more information, visit www.aiplusstore.com

About NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive.

About Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL)

Optiemus, engaged in the business of electronics manufacturing in India, provides end-to-end solutions to global and Indian brands encompassing world-class manufacturing, supply chain management, and repair/refurbishment. It has three state-of-the-art manufacturing units across India with a highly experienced team and has won the trust of many local as well as global brands, maintaining its commitment to quality, timely delivery, flexibility, and customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit www.oel.in

