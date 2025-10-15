DT
Ai+ Smartphone Unveils Sparkle Red: A Bold New Shade for the Festive Season

PTI
Updated At : 03:27 PM Oct 15, 2025 IST
New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Ai+ Smartphone from NxtQuantum Shift Technologies has unveiled a new Sparkle Red colour edition across its Pulse and Nova 5G models. Inspired by the vibrance of India’s festive season, the new color brings a bold, high-energy aesthetic to the Ai+ smartphone range, reflecting the confidence and individuality of its users.

“The Sparkle Red edition reflects what Ai+ Smartphone stands for: individuality, purpose, and performance that lasts,” said Madhav Sheth, CEO of Ai+ Smartphone and Founder of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. “Our mission is to build technology that inspires confidence and puts control back in the hands of Indian users, combining beautiful design with uncompromising trust.” Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India’s first sovereign mobile operating system, Ai+ Smartphone ensures users have complete control over their personal data. Every device comes with the NxtPrivacy Dashboard, a real-time privacy control center that shows which apps are accessing your camera, mic, gallery, or location and allows users to revoke access instantly. With no hidden trackers or bloatware, all data is securely stored within India.

Key Highlights • New Sparkling Red Color: A premium, high-gloss red with luminous metallic undertones - inspired by the vibrancy and warmth of India’s festive palette.

• Performance: Powered by T615 (Pulse) and T8200 (Nova) chipsets for smooth, efficient multitasking.

• Display: 6.7” HD+ screen with 90Hz (Pulse) and 120Hz (Nova) refresh rates.

• Camera: 50MP AI-powered dual camera system for detailed, vibrant images.

• Battery: 5000mAh all-day battery with fast charging support.

• Storage: Up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable up to 1TB.

• Software: NxtQuantum OS with the built-in NxtPrivacy Dashboard, focus modes, and a zero-ads interface.

The Sparkle Red edition joins Ai+ smartphone’s existing color range (Black, Blue, Green, Purple, Pink), and will be available from October 15, 2025, on Flipkart and over 12,000 retail outlets, at price parity with existing models - ₹4,999 for Ai+ Pulse and ₹6,999 for Ai+ Nova 5G.

This new color launch underscores Ai+ Smartphone’s ongoing commitment to user choice, design excellence, and trust-building in the Indian market. The brand continues to set itself apart by combining vibrant design with India-centric privacy features and robust performance.

About Ai+ Smartphone Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India to deliver reliable, high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India’s first sovereign mobile operating system, Ai+ combines clean design, long battery life, and trusted software performance at accessible price points.

About NxtQuantum Shift Technologies NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for the mobile-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India’s first sovereign mobile operating system, and is committed to building technology that is authored in India and globally competitive.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

