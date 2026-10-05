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Home / Business / AI startups turn to creators, storytellers as digital twins move beyond content generation

AI startups turn to creators, storytellers as digital twins move beyond content generation

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ANI
Updated At : 06:26 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 5 (ANI): AI startups are increasingly looking at creators, storytellers and other individuals with strong personal expertise as digital twin technology moves beyond content generation towards interactive experiences, with author Chetan Bhagat joining AI startup TwinCafe as Chief Creative Officer, partner and co-investor.

TwinCafe, developed by Viven AI, said in a statement on Monday that Bhagat has also invested his own capital in the company. His role will focus on the creative side of the platform as it explores the use of AI Digital Twins to make a person's knowledge, experience and perspective available through personalised interactions.

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Bhagat said the technology could change how people interact with knowledge and with each other.

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“Every major technology shift has changed how we communicate. I believe AI Digital Twins could change how we interact with people and knowledge itself,” Bhagat said.

The development points to a potential shift in how AI platforms use the expertise and personalities of individuals. Instead of simply reading, watching or following a person, users could interact with their knowledge and perspective through personalised conversations.

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The company said such technology could allow teachers to extend learning beyond classrooms, entrepreneurs to share their experience with more people and creators to interact with individuals at scale.

The broader opportunity comes as AI adoption grows in India. The company cited the India AI Edge 2026 report by Zinnov, OpenAI and Z47, which said India is the world's second-largest AI consumer market and ranks first globally in AI skill penetration.

It also cited Deloitte's State of AI in the Enterprise: India Insights, which found that 40 per cent of Indian organisations reported significant or full AI usage, compared with a global average of 28 per cent.

Ashutosh Garg, Founder and CEO of TwinCafe, said making Digital Twins meaningful for large numbers of people would require creativity, trust and an understanding of human behaviour.

He said, “Chetan saw both the adoption happening today and the global opportunity ahead. Technology can make Digital Twins possible. Making them meaningful to millions of people requires creativity, trust and a deep understanding of human behaviour. Chetan brings that perspective as we work to take this idea from India to the world.”

The company said its broader focus is on using Digital Twins to overcome the limitations of time and geography in sharing knowledge and experience. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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