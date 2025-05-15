DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / AI video recreates Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor; screened in Srinagar's Lal Chowk

AI video recreates Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor; screened in Srinagar's Lal Chowk

The powerful seven-minute video, created by the India Today Group, which meticulously chronicles the events of the May 10
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:12 PM May 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI) A new AI-generated video has recreated the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack and the ensuing retaliation in the form of Operation Sindoor.

Advertisement

The powerful seven-minute video, created by the India Today Group, which meticulously chronicles the events of the May 10 attack and the subsequent retaliation by our security forces, who targeted nine Pakistan terror hubs, was first broadcast on the network on May 13, 2025.

The AI-generated video depicts India's Bold New Normal, offering viewers a clear understanding of the attack's progression, from the initial assault to the response by our brave soldiers.

Advertisement

In a move to engage directly with the local population, the group also organised a public screening of the AI-powered reconstruction in Srinagar's prominent Lal Chowk on May 13 and May 14, 2025. Large digital displays showcased the video, drawing attention from passersby.

This initiative sought to bring the narrative of national resilience against terrorism to the heart of Kashmir, fostering a sense of unity and shared resolve.The approach has been widely recognised and appreciated on Twitter, including by the BJP official page, reinforcing messages of national solidarity in the face of adversity. (ANI)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper