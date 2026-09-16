AI vs AI: How the Cybersecurity Battlefield Is Changing — and Why Delhi-NCR Is Part of the Conversation

For years, cybersecurity was largely understood as a technical discipline.

The people most closely associated with it were penetration testers, network security engineers, incident responders, researchers and security operations teams. Their work focused on vulnerabilities, malware, infrastructure and the technologies used to protect organizations.

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That picture has changed.

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Cybersecurity now sits at the intersection of technology, business, regulation, risk and increasingly artificial intelligence. A security incident can affect not only an organization's IT infrastructure but also its customers, operations, reputation and regulatory responsibilities.

Artificial intelligence is accelerating that change.

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AI is being used to analyse security events, automate investigations and assist defenders, while attackers are experimenting with the same technology to scale reconnaissance, social engineering and other offensive activities.

The result is an environment where the traditional distinction between attacker, defender and technology is becoming increasingly blurred.

It is also changing the nature of cybersecurity events in India.

From a technical community to a broader security ecosystem The evolution can be seen in the people now participating in cybersecurity discussions.

A modern cybersecurity conference in Delhi is no longer necessarily a room filled only with security engineers and ethical hackers. Discussions increasingly involve CISOs, enterprise architects, risk professionals, technology leaders, researchers, legal experts and people working on AI governance.

The upcoming CIA Conference (CIACON 2026) reflects this wider ecosystem.

Its speaker lineup includes professionals working across offensive security, enterprise security, cloud architecture, risk, compliance, AI governance, malware research, cyber law and CISO leadership.

Among them are Rakshit Tandon, a national cybersecurity expert; Nipun Jaswal, Senior Director and Global Capability Leader – Offensive Security at NTT DATA; and Sushil Dash, Enterprise Architect and Red Teaming Expert.

The enterprise security perspective includes Swati Anuj Arya, Vice President & Global BISO at S&P Global, Adish Jain, AVP & CISO at Pe, and Harish Goel, Senior Director – IT Security & Compliance at Publicis Groupe.

The lineup also includes architecture and infrastructure professionals such as Gaurav Wadhwa, Director – Enterprise Security Architecture at Tata Digital, Gunjan Chhillar, Cloud Solutions Architect – India & SAARC, and Anuj Sharma, Solution Architecture at AVM Consulting Inc.

The range is revealing.

Cybersecurity is no longer being discussed from a single point of view.

Why Delhi-NCR matters Delhi, Gurugram and Noida form a closely connected business and technology ecosystem, bringing together IT companies, multinational organizations, technology services and enterprise operations.

That makes the region a natural setting for cybersecurity discussions. Organizations across NCR are dealing with cloud infrastructure, digital platforms, connected systems and increasingly AI-enabled technologies—creating security challenges that span technical, business and governance functions.

For a cybersecurity conference in Delhi, this diversity is particularly relevant. CISOs, security architects, offensive-security professionals, risk leaders and AI governance specialists often approach the same problem from very different perspectives.

The CISO's role has changed The growing presence of CISOs and senior security professionals reflects a larger change inside organizations.

A CISO today may be involved in questions extending well beyond security operations.

Should an organization adopt a particular AI technology? How should access to sensitive systems be controlled? What is the business impact of a vulnerability? How should an organization respond to a major cyber incident? How should security and compliance requirements be balanced with business objectives? The speaker lineup reflects these overlapping responsibilities.

Dr. Sushil Meher, Health IT & CISO at AIIMS, Prakash Kumar Ranjan, CISO & DPO at Sarman Capital Limited, and Ummed Meel, Director – Cyber and IT Risk at Grant Thornton Bharat, represent different perspectives on enterprise security, risk and governance.

Cybersecurity decisions are increasingly business decisions.

AI is creating another security layer Artificial intelligence is changing cybersecurity from both sides. Organizations are using AI across applications, analytics and business processes, while attackers are exploring techniques such as prompt injection and autonomous attacks.

This creates new security questions around AI permissions, monitoring, manipulation and accountability—particularly as AI systems begin interacting with enterprise data and infrastructure.

The “AI vs AI” theme at CIACON 2026 reflects this shift, bringing AI security, agentic AI and governance into the wider cybersecurity conversation. Aman Bandvi, Founder Director – Policy, Governance, Trust at the Bharat Responsible AI Forum, adds a governance perspective to these discussions.

Technical research remains at the centre The growing executive role in cybersecurity does not make technical research less important.

Enterprise security decisions ultimately depend on understanding how systems can be attacked.

The CIA Conference lineup includes Debjeet Banerjee, a malware developer and researcher associated with Black Hills Information Security, alongside offensive-security professionals such as Nipun Jaswal and Sushil Dash.

There is also a legal perspective through Pavan Duggal, Advocate, Supreme Court of India, bringing questions around digital evidence, privacy, liability and accountability into the wider cybersecurity conversation.

Together, these perspectives demonstrate why modern cybersecurity requires more than one professional discipline.

A conference that has evolved with cybersecurity The CIA Conference itself predates today's AI security conversation.

Its first edition was held in 2018 at Manav Rachna in Faridabad.

In 2020, the conference moved to a virtual format during the pandemic and brought international perspectives into its discussions, including speakers associated with PCI DSS and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The industry has changed considerably since then.

Cloud has become fundamental to enterprise infrastructure. Connected devices have multiplied. Security operations have become increasingly automated. Generative AI has entered mainstream business.

The people involved in the cybersecurity conversation have changed as well.

The current conference brings together security practitioners, researchers, enterprise leaders, CXOs, architects, risk professionals, AI governance specialists and legal experts.

That evolution mirrors the broader development of cybersecurity itself.

What to expect at CIACON 2026 The upcoming CIA Conference 2026 will take place on 23–24 September 2026 at PHD House, New Delhi.

The programme brings together discussions around AI security, autonomous attacks, threat intelligence, enterprise security and emerging technology, alongside practical activities including the Hardware Hacking Village.

More importantly, the event brings together different parts of the cybersecurity community at a time when the boundaries between those disciplines are becoming less distinct.

For a security researcher, the important question may be how an emerging technology can be broken.

For a CISO, it may be how that vulnerability translates into organizational risk.

For an architect, it may be how the system should be designed differently.

For a governance professional, it may be who is accountable.

These are different questions, but they are increasingly part of the same cybersecurity conversation.

The battlefield is changing The phrase “AI vs AI” captures one part of this transition.

The larger change is that organizations are beginning to operate in environments where humans and automated systems work together — while attackers may be doing the same.

That raises a difficult question for security teams: not simply how much technology to deploy, but where automation creates value, where it introduces new risk and where human judgement remains essential.

The changing cybersecurity conference landscape in Delhi-NCR reflects this broader transition.

The conversation increasingly involves the people who build systems, attack them, defend them, govern them and make business decisions around them.

From its beginning in 2018 to its virtual edition in 2020 and its current 2026 edition, the CIA Conference has evolved alongside that changing environment.

The next chapter takes place in New Delhi this September.

And perhaps the most interesting question is no longer whether AI will change cybersecurity.

It already has.

CIACON 2026 is scheduled for 24 September 2026 at PHD House, New Delhi.

For readers looking for the event information, the registration page is available here: CIACON 2026 registration (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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