AI will transform world, but ethics, compassion, purpose will remain uniquely human: Anand Mahindra

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug. 5 (ANI): Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to transform the world, but ethics, compassion, curiosity, humility and a sense of purpose will remain the qualities that machines cannot replace, Mahindra Group Chairman and Chancellor of Mahindra University Anand Mahindra said while addressing the fifth annual convocation of Mahindra University.

Advertisement

Speaking to the graduating students, Mahindra said the next generation's competitive advantage would not come from technology alone but from preserving distinctly human qualities as AI continues to reshape industries, careers and the future of work.

Advertisement

He said "the world has entered a period in which traditional assumptions about careers are rapidly becoming obsolete due to technological disruption, geopolitical uncertainty, climate-related challenges and the accelerating pace of change."

Advertisement

Mahindra noted that today's graduates have already experienced events that few previous generations had encountered at the beginning of their careers, including the global COVID-19 pandemic, conflicts reshaping international relations, the rapid emergence of generative AI and the growing challenge of distinguishing truth from misinformation in the social media era.

According to him, these experiences have equipped young professionals with resilience and adaptability, making the ability to adjust to constant change one of the defining characteristics of the modern workforce.

Advertisement

However, he cautioned that technological proficiency alone would not be enough to succeed in the future.

Mahindra said "every individual possesses immense inner strength, with qualities such as courage, resilience, compassion and moral conviction often remaining dormant until life's challenges bring them to the forefront."

He stressed that even as AI becomes increasingly capable across a wide range of functions, the traits that will continue to distinguish human beings are ethics, empathy, humility, curiosity and a strong sense of purpose.

"Moral judgement and the ability to serve causes larger than oneself will remain uniquely human strengths," he said, urging graduates to cultivate values that technology cannot replicate.

Mahindra also argued that the future does not lie in choosing between technological advancement and traditional wisdom, but in combining both. He said leaders of the AI-powered economy would need to continuously evolve in response to changing external conditions while remaining firmly rooted in enduring human values.

He added that adaptability and humanity should not be viewed as competing qualities but as complementary capabilities that would define effective leadership in an increasingly uncertain and technology-driven world.

He encouraged graduates to embrace AI as a transformative tool while ensuring that compassion, integrity and purpose remain at the centre of their personal and professional lives. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)