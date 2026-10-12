AICPA & CIMA ENGAGE Asia Conference 2026 to Make Its Shanghai Debut This November

50 leading global voices set to update delegates on the forces transforming business, finance and accounting on what's to come

SHANGHAI, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AICPA & CIMA, together as the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, will bring its flagship ENGAGE Asia Conference to Shanghai for the first time, convening 50 global thought leaders, CEOs, CFOs, investors, bankers, technology pioneers and finance professionals to explore the forces reshaping business, finance and accounting.

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Taking place on 10-11 November 2026 at Shanghai Tower, China's tallest building, ENGAGE Asia 2026 will be held under the theme "The Next Wave: Transformative Innovation." As AICPA & CIMA's premier event in Asia, the conference will bring together leading voices from business, finance, technology and academia across Asia, Africa, Europe and North America to explore the trends redefining growth, leadership and competitiveness in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

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The conference comes at a pivotal moment as Asia continues to strengthen its role as a driver of global growth, innovation and investment. Bringing ENGAGE Asia to Shanghai for the first time reflects the city's growing importance as a global business and financial hub, while providing a platform for leaders to exchange ideas, build connections and shape the future of business and finance.

Among the headline speakers is renowned futurist and bestselling author Kevin Kelly, alongside the global leadership team of AICPA & CIMA, including its Chief Executive Officer Mark Koziel. They will be joined by an exceptional roster of CEOs, CFOs, investors, bankers, entrepreneurs and industry experts from some of the world's leading organizations, all of whom are helping shape the future of business on both a regional and global scale. Together, they will share insights on the forces transforming business, finance and leadership, exploring topics such as artificial intelligence and digital transformation, the evolving role of finance as a driver of value creation, sustainable growth, leadership in times of uncertainty, global expansion strategies, investment trends, and the development of future-ready talent.

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Vicky Li, FCMA, CGMA, Vice President, North Asia, AICPA & CIMA, said:

"Asia is helping shape the future of the global economy, and China sits at the heart of many of the trends transforming business today. Bringing ENGAGE Asia to Shanghai for the first time marks an important milestone for our profession and our region. By convening some of the world's leading thinkers, business leaders and innovators, we aim to create a powerful platform for ideas, collaboration and action that helps organizations and professionals prepare for what comes next."

ENGAGE Asia 2026 is supported by a powerful ecosystem of leading organizations across technology, finance, education and professional services. Sponsors and strategic partners include Lenovo, Feishu, Baidu, Wizstar, Bank of East Asia, Lucanet, EY, Bolue Education, Tsinghua University PBC School of Finance (PBCSF), Shanghai National Accounting Institute, and Beijing National Accounting Institute, reflecting broad commitment from industry leaders to advancing innovation, leadership and professional excellence.

The conference is also supported by leading media organizations including Bloomberg Businessweek, Hong Kong Economic Times (HKET), Hurun Report and Jiemian News, helping bring conversations on innovation, leadership and the future of business and finance to audiences across Asia and beyond.

On 11 November 2026, CIMA will also host the prestigious CGMA Awards & Gala Dinner, widely recognised as the "Finance Oscars" in China. As the longest-running awards programme in the management accounting profession in China, the CGMA Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in finance, business and leadership, bringing together senior executives and industry leaders from across the region to honour excellence, innovation and impact.

For more information about ENGAGE Asia 2026 and the CGMA Awards, please visit the ENGAGE Asia website: https://asia.aicpa-cimaengage.com/

Journalists interested in covering the conference, either in person in Shanghai or remotely, are invited to contact Vivian Fung for media accreditation and interview opportunities.

About the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, AICPA, and CIMA

The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association) advances the reputation, employability, and quality of CPAs, CGMA designation holders, and accounting and financial professionals globally. Founded in 2017 by the AICPA and CIMA, it represents 574,000 AICPA and CIMA members, students, and registrants in more than 150 countries and territories, advocating for the public interest and business sustainability on current and emerging issues.

The American Institute of CPAs® (AICPA®) is the world's largest member association representing the CPA profession. It sets ethical standards for the profession and U.S. auditing standards for private companies, not-for-profit organizations,* and federal, state, and local governments. It also develops and grades the Uniform CPA Examination and builds the pipeline of future talent for the public accounting profession.

The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants® (CIMA®) is the world's leading and largest professional body of management accountants. CIMA works closely with employers and sponsors leading-edge research to ensure its members remain the employers' choice when recruiting financially trained business leaders.

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