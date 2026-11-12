SHANGHAI, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGAGE Asia Conference 2026 brought together 600 business, finance and technology leaders from across Asia and around the world to explore the trends, opportunities and challenges shaping the future of organisations and the accounting and finance profession.

Under the theme The Next Wave – Transformative Innovation, discussions covered the impact of AI on finance; business and leadership; the future of talent and workforce transformation; long-term value creation; China's global ambition; and the growing importance of trust in an increasingly complex world.

Throughout the two-day conference, speakers and delegates also examined how organisations can harness technology while strengthening human judgment, adaptability and ethical leadership, reinforcing the critical role accounting and finance professionals play in driving innovation, resilience and sustainable growth in a rapidly changing global economy.

Mark Koziel, CPA, CGMA, President & CEO of AICPA & CIMA said, "The ENGAGE Asia Conference 2026 has demonstrated the tremendous energy, innovation and leadership emerging from China and Asia's business community. The conversations, together with the insights from our RISE2040 initiative, reinforce that the future of accounting and finance will be defined not only by technological advancement, but by our ability to combine AI with trust, talent and human judgment. Accounting and Finance professionals have a vital role to play in creating sustainable value and helping businesses thrive. The ideas and connections sparked here in Shanghai will help shape the next wave of leadership and progress."

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Vicky Li, Vice President, North Asia, AICPA & CIMA, said, "Hosting the ENGAGE Asia Conference in Shanghai for the first time, in conjunction with CIMA China's 20th anniversary, reflects both the growing importance of both China and Asia in the global economy and the region's commitment to innovation and talent development. Over the past two days, we have brought together diverse perspectives from business, accounting, finance, technology and academia to explore how organisations can thrive in a rapidly changing world. We are proud to provide a platform that equips professionals with the insights, skills and connections needed to lead with confidence in the future."

In August 2027, the Engage Asia Conference moves to Malaysia.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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