DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / AIFs to play crucial role in India's economic growth, AI offers significant opportunities: Partner BCG

AIFs to play crucial role in India's economic growth, AI offers significant opportunities: Partner BCG

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:26 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI):  India's Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) industry has significant growth potential and could play a crucial role in the country's economic expansion, while artificial intelligence (AI) continues to present a major opportunity, said Mayank Jha, Managing Director and Partner at Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the 4th CII Alternative Investment Fund Summit 2026, Jha highlighted that alternative assets account for just 6 per cent of India's asset management industry compared with 19 per cent globally.

Advertisement

Hence, “the opportunity of alternative assets to become important in the growth of the Indian economy is certain...there is a lot of headroom to get there,” he added.

Advertisement

Highlighting the growth potential of the AIF industry, Jha said the sector is currently at a stage similar to where India's mutual fund industry stood nine years ago, just before it witnessed rapid expansion.

“Today AIF commitments are about 17.5 lakh crores and the mutual fund industry in 2016 was at about that level. So, we are expecting the amount of capital that India needs for Viksit Bharat. This is the kind of commitment of capital on the private side that will be needed and AIF will be a very crucial lever to drive it,” he said.

Advertisement

Apart from this, Jha also stressed that AI continues to be an “important opportunity” for India; however, the country needs to look at it “differently.”

Additionally, India would require substantial foreign investment to achieve its long-term development ambitions, making it important to strengthen the framework for attracting international capital.

“As a country we need a lot of foreign capital which needs to come in for the for the growth of the economy as we look at as we look at Viksit Bharat. So, the entire framework of getting foreign capital needs to continue to be made attractive. Now there can be multiple policy interventions in that,” he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts