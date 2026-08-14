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Home / Business / AIM Global Foundation Strengthens UAE–India Investment Dialogue Ahead of AIM Congress 2026

AIM Global Foundation Strengthens UAE–India Investment Dialogue Ahead of AIM Congress 2026

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PTI
Updated At : 06:03 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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MUMBAI, India, Aug. 13, 2026 / GLOBE NEWSWIRE - AsiaNet / -- AIM Global Foundation advanced its engagement with India’s investment and business community during a visit by its Chairman, Dawood Al Shezawi, from 5 to 8 August 2026. Conducted as part of the Foundation’s international roadshow, the visit supported preparations for the 15th edition of AIM Congress, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

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During the visit, Al Shezawi met senior government officials and leaders representing major conglomerates, private enterprises, chambers of commerce, and business and industry associations. The discussions focused on strengthening investment cooperation, connecting Indian businesses with international opportunities, and exploring partnerships across advanced manufacturing, technology, startups, sustainable infrastructure, trade, and the digital economy.

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The engagements build on the expanding economic partnership between the UAE and India. The UAE–India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, signed on 18 February 2022 and in force since 1 May 2022, has established a wider framework for trade, investment, and private-sector collaboration.

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According to India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, bilateral trade crossed US$100.06 billion in the 2024–25 financial year, recording growth of 19.6%. In January 2026, the two countries agreed to work towards doubling bilateral trade to US$200 billion by 2032, reflecting the scale of their shared economic ambitions.

AIM Congress provides a global platform through which Indian investors, companies, entrepreneurs, and institutions can engage with policymakers, investment promotion agencies, sovereign and institutional investors, international organisations, and business leaders from across the world. The India roadshow forms part of AIM Global Foundation’s efforts to broaden international participation and facilitate investment partnerships across established and emerging markets.

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Taking place from 7 to 9 September 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, AIM Congress is held under the theme, “Reshaping Global Prosperity: Unlocking New Investment Pathways Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Future.” Its agenda is structured around three principal pillars: Global Markets, Future Economies, and NexGen.

For more information and registration, visit www.aimcongress.com .

Media Contact Marina Mounir William marina.mounir@strategicinfinity.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Asianet and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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