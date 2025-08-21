Aim High with Silvermoon Tide - Kar98K - BGMI Redeem Codes Live Today!

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 21: Fans of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), the iconic Indian game, can now claim today's exclusive reward - the Silvermoon Tide - Kar98K. Perfect for sharpshooters, this special edition adds a polished edge to your armory. Each code is limited to 10 redemptions.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. EGZBZB5HQRDJSNBU

2. EGZCZD45397TXU68

3. EGZDZTNSQEUSST88

4. EGZEZU6SVNG7QMU6

5. EGZFZDTXMS9QV3Q8

6. EGZGZ74ANQ8CUAMJ

7. EGZHZAVUK48SAFEG

8. EGZIZUNR8J9ASVU6

9. EGZJZBMA7Q5798BU

10. EGZKZ8886G968B87

11. EGZLZRXVXF839W3X

12. EGZMZ5WHFTX6B6TU

13. EGZNZAF5H6JGSRSQ

14. EGZOZA7MX7MNM7DC

15. EGZPZGMGGG8R9J84

16. EGZQZ5XDBFJVXK4B

17. EGZRZUMQXHSQT8RS

18. EGZVZ6US9MKC7R9G

19. EGZTZKMJ7XA553PN

20. EGZUZXDGDWWWBBWE

21. EGZBAZ5P9BHT88BF

22. EGZBBZHDJQ396RSM

23. EGZBCZ4593X66J6M

24. EGZBDZEMNCQVN8NE

25. EGZBEZGVS5NW66NH

26. EGZBFZWEFE6FDDXH

27. EGZBGZ9NBU4GG3QF

28. EGZBHZ438UWNETNG

29. EGZBIZ6F4JTAMPJ7

30. EGZBJZHXGUTK4SG3

31. EGZBKZSKRUWGFNDP

32. EGZBLZN8RV68JSX9

33. EGZBMZHX8DMXQXHF

34. EGZBNZS7THRFXB46

35. EGZBOZ8PK57CFBSG

36. EGZBPZS3FEXCEBKP

37. EGZBQZNNW89DWHTR

38. EGZBRZWHP6CQPS7H

39. EGZBVZ6RAX73PWWB

40. EGZBTZA65GD5EPDS

41. EGZBUZ3AFVSE96DM

42. EGZCAZSENGCCXUW9

43. EGZCBZFQ9WESDJNA

44. EGZCCZ7PQ3BG7CFR

45. EGZCDZCEBGEM46UB

46. EGZCEZGWE7J7A64C

47. EGZCFZ48RVUMES9P

48. EGZCGZ6S5V6PV6R8

49. EGZCHZS6F73XWTBF

50. EGZCIZDA4MJDTSMT

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

• Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

• Step 2: Enter your Character ID

• Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

• Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

• Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

• A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

• A user cannot redeem a code twice

• Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

• If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

• Each user account can redeem only one code per day

• Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

• Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

