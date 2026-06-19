New Delhi [India], June 19: Indore-based EdTech startup SITEADDA LABS TECHNOLOGIES LLP brings Claude AI — the world's most trusted AI — to Indian learners, offering free, QR-verified AI certificates in 15 minutes on any skill India's AI education landscape has witnessed a significant development with the launch of Aimanthan (aimanthan.org), a free AI certification platform that enables any Indian learner — student, professional, or entrepreneur — to earn a verifiable AI certificate in 15 minutes at zero cost, powered by Claude AI, Anthropic's globally trusted artificial intelligence, the same AI deployed by Fortune 500 companies, governments, and leading institutions across 150+ countries.

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The launch comes at a pivotal moment for India. The country hosted the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood alongside Dario Amodei (CEO, Anthropic) — the company behind Claude AI — to outline India's ambition to become a global AI powerhouse. Yet a critical barrier remains: over 3.5 lakh AI roles are unfilled across India, and millions of talented individuals lack a credible, verifiable way to prove their AI skills to employers.

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Aimanthan is built to solve precisely this problem.

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"India has always had talent in abundance. What has been missing is a fair, fast, and credible system to recognise that talent in emerging fields like AI — especially for learners outside the IIT-IIM ecosystem," said a spokesperson for SITEADDA LABS TECHNOLOGIES LLP, the Indore-based technology company behind Aimanthan. "We built Aimanthan so that a student in a tier-3 city in Madhya Pradesh has the same access to a credible AI certificate as someone in Bengaluru or Mumbai." How Claude AI Makes the Difference Unlike conventional online certification platforms that rely on static multiple-choice answer keys, Aimanthan's assessments are evaluated in real time by Claude AI — Anthropic's flagship artificial intelligence model. Claude dynamically generates unique questions for every learner on their chosen topic, evaluates their responses contextually, and issues a score, grade, and level that reflect genuine demonstrated knowledge.

This means an Aimanthan certificate cannot be faked, copied, or gamed. Every certificate carries a unique certificate number and a QR verification code, allowing recruiters and institutions to validate the credential in seconds at https://aimanthan.org/verify.php.

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"When a recruiter sees 'AI Evaluation by Claude (Anthropic)' on a certificate, they know it stands for something real," the spokesperson added. "This is not a participation certificate — it is a performance credential backed by the world's most credible AI company." Key Features of the Aimanthan Platform • Free Forever: No signup fee, no subscription, no hidden charges. The assessment and certificate remain permanently free for all learners.

• Any Skill: Learners can choose any AI topic — Prompt Engineering, SEO with AI, Digital Marketing, Data Analysis, Travel AI, Healthcare AI, ChatGPT for Business, and more — making it India's most flexible AI certification platform.

• 15-Minute Certification: A focused 10-question adaptive assessment, with a 30-second timer per question, yields an instant certificate upon completion.

• QR-Verified Credentials: Every certificate is live and verifiable on the Aimanthan platform, ensuring authenticity for employers, institutions, and recruiters.

• College Partnership Programme: Educational institutions can co-brand certificates, enrol students in bulk, and earn a commission — positioning themselves as AI-forward campuses aligned with Skill India and Digital India missions.

• AI-Powered Courses: Full AI-generated courses with an AI Tutor (powered by Claude), video lessons, and project-based assessments are available for learners seeking deeper skills beyond the free certificate.

Aligned with India's National AI Mission Aimanthan is explicitly aligned with three of India's flagship government programmes: Skill India, Digital India, and the IndiaAI Mission — the government's Rs 10,371 crore initiative to build AI infrastructure, skilling, and innovation ecosystems across the country.

India's National AI Strategy recognises that democratising AI education is critical to the country's ambition to train 5 million AI-skilled professionals by 2027. Aimanthan contributes to this goal by removing the two biggest barriers to AI certification: cost and accessibility.

"Our mission is simple: make AI education the great equaliser in India," the spokesperson stated. "Every certificate we issue is a small step toward the India that Prime Minister Modi described at VivaTech 2026 — where the democratisation of AI ensures its benefits reach everyone, not just the elite." The AI Skills Demand Is Urgent and Growing According to industry data, 80 percent of Indian companies have begun integrating AI tools into their operations in 2026. From e-commerce and banking to travel, healthcare, and content creation, AI literacy has moved from a 'nice to have' to a mandatory baseline skill across roles and industries.

Google's recent launch of its AI Professional Certificate with bundled AI Pro access, and Microsoft's push of Copilot certifications through LinkedIn Learning, underscore the global consensus: certified AI training is the new standard for workforce hiring.

Aimanthan differentiates itself by offering the fastest, most flexible, and most credible route to AI certification in India — one that does not require a learner to commit hours to a structured course before they can prove their skill.

About Aimanthan Aimanthan (aimanthan.org) is India's free AI certification and education platform, built and operated by SITEADDA LABS TECHNOLOGIES LLP, a registered Indian technology company based in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The platform uses Claude AI by Anthropic to evaluate learners across any AI skill topic, issuing QR-verified certificates instantly at zero cost. Aimanthan is aligned with the Skill India, Digital India, and IndiaAI missions. The platform also offers AI-powered full courses with AI Tutor support, college partnership programmes, and a daily AI blog for Indian learners.

About Anthropic and Claude AI Anthropic is an AI safety company founded by Dario Amodei and other former OpenAI researchers. Claude, Anthropic's AI assistant, is one of the world's most widely trusted AI systems, deployed by Fortune 500 companies, healthcare organisations, government agencies, and educational institutions across 150+ countries. Anthropic was represented at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, New Delhi, alongside Google, OpenAI, and DeepMind.

Media Contact SITEADDA LABS TECHNOLOGIES LLP Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India Website: aimanthan.org Email: labs@siteadda.com (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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