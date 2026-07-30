Aimlay Hosts Prestigious Doctorate Convocation & IFEA Awards in San Francisco, USA

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San Francisco [US], July 30: Aimlay successfully hosted its prestigious Doctorate Convocation on June 6, 2026, at the Crowne Plaza, San Francisco, USA, bringing together eminent academicians, business leaders, entrepreneurs, healthcare professionals, researchers, artists, social reformers, and distinguished personalities from around the world. The international gathering celebrated individuals whose exceptional achievements, leadership, and contributions have created a lasting impact across diverse fields.

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The ceremony witnessed the esteemed presence of University Chancellors from some of the world's leading universities, accompanied by renowned academicians, global industry leaders, policymakers, and international delegates, further elevating the prestige and international stature of the event.

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The Doctorate Convocation served as a platform to recognize individuals whose work has extended beyond professional excellence to positively influence society, industry, education, innovation, and public service. The ceremony reflected the significance of honoring years of dedication, perseverance, and meaningful contributions that continue to inspire future generations. The event was attended by renowned dignitaries, academic leaders, international delegates, and invited guests, making it a memorable celebration of excellence on a global stage.

The convocation was conducted with ceremonial grandeur, symbolizing the values of knowledge, leadership, integrity, and service. Every moment of the ceremony reflected the spirit of recognizing individuals whose accomplishments have transcended geographical boundaries and inspired positive change within their respective communities. Beyond the formal proceedings, the event also created opportunities for networking, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas among professionals representing multiple countries and industries.

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Following the convocation, the celebrations continued with the IFEA Awards (Iconic Felicitation of Exemplary Achievement Awards), marketed by Aimlay. The awards honored exceptional personalities who have demonstrated vision, dedication, and measurable impact in their respective professions.

The awardees included:

* Dr. (H.C.) Vladimir Alejandro Carles Matos

* Dr. Ajayi Olusayo Ademola

* Dr. (H.C.) Constantine Ikaika Nightingdale

* Dr. (H.C.) NIGEL A. FULGENCE

* Dr. (H.C.) Velda Marlene Jesse

* Dr. (H.C.) Chateram Ramdhial

* Dr. (H.C.) CHERYL SUDDUTH

* Dr. (H.C.) Deborah Marie Mills

* Dr. (H.C.) Dennis Errol Claudius Joseph

* Dr. (H.C.) Devendra Singh Jhala

* Dr. Hanzel Montano Mirador

* Dr. (H.C.) Jennifer Ann Keach

* Dr. (H.C.) Judy Lucinda Simmons

* Dr. (H.C.) Julian David Mountain

* Dr. (H.C.) Col. Luis Angel Cruz-Diaz

* Dr. (H.C.) Luis Carlos Ung Pun

* Dr. (H.C.) Sarva Dyal Bisoondial

* Dr. (H.C.) Robert Sherida Keith Smith

* Dr. (H.C.) Robert Paul Worden

* Dr. (H.C.) SALLY RAMPERSAD

* Dr. (H.C.) Clement Daniel Mercredi

* Dr. (H.C.) Jamal Knowles Carter

* Dr. (H.C.) Lianne M Bird

* Dr. (H.C.) Lyn Alison Blackman-Bobb

* Dr. (H.C.) Stephanie Laverne Woodside Frith

* Dr. (H.C.) Tania Lissette Kelly

* Dr. (H.C.) Wilson Holman Jr

One of the defining highlights of the ceremony was the truly international representation of the awardees. Honorees from around the globe were recognized for their contributions across sectors including business, education, healthcare, technology, research, public service, arts, entrepreneurship, and social development. Their diverse backgrounds reflected the universal nature of excellence and reinforced the importance of acknowledging achievements that create meaningful change irrespective of geography or profession.

The IFEA Awards celebrated not only professional success but also the influence these leaders have created through innovation, community service, mentorship, and ethical leadership. The event provided an excellent opportunity for accomplished professionals to interact, exchange ideas, establish international collaborations, and strengthen professional relationships. Conversations throughout the event focused on innovation, education, leadership, entrepreneurship, research, and the importance of recognizing individuals who dedicate themselves to creating lasting impact.

Guests appreciated the thoughtfully curated event, the seamless organization, and the opportunity to connect with accomplished professionals from around the world. The international gathering further reinforced the significance of celebrating achievements on a global platform while encouraging cross-cultural exchange and professional partnerships.

The successful organization of both the Doctorate Convocation and the IFEA Awards reaffirmed the growing importance of global recognition platforms that celebrate excellence across disciplines. The event concluded with a shared vision of encouraging lifelong learning, leadership, innovation, and service while inspiring future generations to pursue impactful careers that contribute to society at large.

About Aimlay

Aimlay is a leading mentorship-driven education and career advancement platform dedicated to empowering students, researchers, and working professionals through higher education guidance, doctoral support, research mentorship, publication assistance, and professional development solutions. Having impacted more than 50,000 lives, Aimlay has been empowering academic journeys for 16 years and is widely regarded as the #1 mentorship platform in the education and research ecosystem. They are headquartered in Delhi, India and has registered offices in Dubai and the USA.

Media Contact

Email: info@aimlay.com

Website: www.aimlay.com

Address: 412, 4th Floor, D Mall, Sector 10, Rohini, Delhi, India - 110085

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