Aimtron Electronics Limited Reports Robust FY2024-25 Financial Results with 72% Revenue Growth and 89% Surge in Net Profit

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], April 29: Aimtron Electronics Limited, a fast-growing Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) company, has announced its audited financial results for FY2024-25. The company delivered a standout performance marked by robust revenue and profit growth.

Financial Highlights (FY2024-25):

-Total Revenue: Rs158.3 crore, up 70.3% from Rs100.6 crore in FY2023-24

- Net Profit: Rs25.74 crore, a sharp rise of 89.3% from Rs14.56 crore last year

Strategic Developments:

Aimtron Electronics continues to build on its growth momentum through operational excellence and forward-looking investments:

- Advanced Manufacturing Capacity: The company now operates 5 SMT lines, 37 THT lines, and 3 box-build assembly lines at its Vadodara manufacturing hub, delivering high-precision, customized electronic solutions with speed and efficiency.

- Emerging Sector Focus: As part of its long-term vision, Aimtron is expanding into high-growth segments including aerospace & defense, telecom & network security, IoT, and AI-driven applications, supported by its upgraded infrastructure and experienced engineering teams.

- Strong Order Book: Aimtron closed the fiscal year with an open order book of Rs300+ crores as on today, offering strong revenue visibility for the next year.

Leadership Commentary:

Mukesh Vasani, Chairman & CEO - Aimtron Electronics, said, "Our strong financial results are a testament to our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer success. We are proud of the team's relentless efforts and are excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to scale globally."

Nirmal Vasani, Non-Executive Director and COO - Aimtron Electronics, added, "At Aimtron, we are building a resilient and agile organization to meet the evolving needs of the electronics industry. Our investment in capabilities, infrastructure, and global partnerships will continue to drive sustainable growth."

Way Forward

Building on this momentum, Aimtron Electronics is targeting a 75% + growth in revenue for the fiscal year 2025-26, driven by robust demand, global expansion, and continued innovation.

Considering a projected revenue of 280 Cr for FY26 with consistent PAT margins, the company is currently valued at a 25x PE ratio. This is relatively lower compared to its industry peers, indicating that the stock is undervalued.

About Aimtron Electronics Limited:

Established in 2011, Aimtron Electronics offers EMS, PCB assembly, box-build, and design services. With facilities in Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, and a parent company based in Chicago, USA, Aimtron serves clients across the automotive, medtech, aerospace, industrial, power, gaming, IoT, and robotics sectors. Guided by the philosophy of "Tomorrow Today," Aimtron is committed to bringing tomorrow's technology to the world today. The company's vision is to enrich society globally through innovative technology.

Media Contact:

Sneh Shah (sneh@aimtron.com)

