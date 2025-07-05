DT
Home / Business / AIonOS announces strategic investment in Cloud Analogy to strengthen global salesforce, AI capabilities

AIonOS announces strategic investment in Cloud Analogy to strengthen global salesforce, AI capabilities

ANI
Updated At : 08:20 AM Jul 05, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): AIonOS, a global enterprise AI company and a joint venture between InterGlobe and Assago Group, has made a strategic investment in Cloud Analogy.

Cloud Analogy is a major Salesforce consulting partner known for its strong expertise in working across multiple cloud platforms and successfully delivering Salesforce solutions to businesses around the world.

According to a release, this investment by AIonOS marks a leap toward its vision of transforming enterprises with AI at the core.

By integrating Cloud Analogy's deep Salesforce implementation expertise with AIonOS's AI-led Customer Experience practice, the combined entity will deliver intelligent, personalized, and scalable digital transformation solutions.

This move enables enterprises to unlock greater value from their CRM ecosystems, automate workflows, and drive real-time, AI-powered decision-making--bringing AI closer to business outcomes across industries.

The investment strengthens AIonOS's position as a leader in AI-native enterprise solutions, while expanding its global presence across North America, the UK, ANZ, and Asia-Pacific.

It deepens the company's footprint in the Salesforce ecosystem through a partnership with a Summit-level partner and enhances its product offerings with AI-powered CRM solutions via IntelliMate. Additionally, the integration of the LearNowX talent development engine supports scalable workforce growth.

"This investment is not just about expanding capabilities--it's about shaping the future of enterprise technology," said CP Gurnani, Co-founder and Vice Chairman of AIonOS. "With Cloud Analogy's delivery excellence and our AI-led Customer Experience platform, AIonOS is uniquely positioned to lead AI-first CX transformation. We're building intelligent systems that drive outcomes, not just processes."

Cloud Analogy is a globally recognised player in multi-cloud implementation, next-gen intelligent products, and industry-specific solutions, with Agentforce, capabilities at its core. These tools make it easier to manage data, messages, files, and calls within Salesforce.

Combined with AIonOS's proprietary agentic AI platform, IntelliMateTM, which uses AI to automate tasks and predict customer needs, the partnership will help companies operate more efficiently and connect with customers in more meaningful ways.

This enables in delivering tailored industry solutions, designed to meet thespecific needs of BFSI, automobile, healthcare, education, retail, and real estate sectors.

"Partnering with AIonOS aligns with our vision to drive digital transformation through intelligent, agile, and scalable solutions," said Ajay Kumar Dubedi, Founder and CEO of Cloud Analogy. "Together, we're empowering businesses with smarter CRM ecosystems and AI-driven platforms that accelerate innovation and deliver measurable success."

Cloud Analogy's global team delivers scalable, industry-specific CRM strategies for sectors like finance, retail, real estate, healthcare, and education--empowering businesses with impactful, data-driven results. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

