Aionos Appoints Parikshit Choudhury as Global Head of its Travel and Hospitality Practice

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 4: Aionos announced the appointment of Parikshit Choudhury as Global Head of its Travel and Hospitality Practice. As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, Parikshit will have global responsibility for building and scaling the practice, delivering AI-led enterprise solutions to global hotels, airlines, airports, cruise lines and travel enterprises.

Advertisement

Parikshit brings over two decades of experience building and scaling businesses across travel, hospitality, technology and consumer services. He joins from MakeMyTrip Group, where, over more than a decade in the leadership team, he led businesses across hotels, homestays, ground transport, B2B travel distribution and customer experience. He built ibibo Hotels, led the integration of the MakeMyTrip and Goibibo hotel businesses, scaled the myPartner travel agent network and led the AI-driven transformation of customer experience across MakeMyTrip and Goibibo. Earlier, he held leadership roles at GE Capital, MRF Tyres and Times Internet (Magicbricks).

Advertisement

Commenting on the appointment, CP Gurnani, Co-Founder and CEO, Aionos, said, “We are delighted to welcome Parikshit to Aionos. Travel and hospitality are amongst our core industries, and Parikshit has built and scaled large travel businesses and understands the sector’s operations first-hand. That matters now more than ever, as the industry enters a phase where AI will reshape everything from how travellers discover and make bookings to how hotels, airlines and airports run their operations. His experience across distribution, partner ecosystems and AI-led customer experience puts him in a strong position to help our clients make that shift at scale.”

Speaking on his appointment, Parikshit Choudhury, Global Head – Travel and Hospitality Practice, Aionos, said, “Travel and hospitality run on complex, high-volume operations, where every booking, check-in and service moment counts. That makes the sector one of the clearest opportunities for AI to directly improve revenue, customer experience and operational efficiency. Aionos combines deep industry experience, proven AI solutions and a track record of delivering for demanding enterprise operations. My priority is to bring these strengths together for our travel and hospitality clients, help them move from AI pilots to impact at scale, and lead the next phase of the practice’s growth globally.”

Advertisement

Parikshit holds a Master’s degree in Economics from University of Calcutta and an MBA from ITM Group of institutions. He has also completed Classroom course at Naspers Academy by Harvard Business School, leading to successful certification in Business Strategy.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)