BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 28: Megamax Aviation Private Limited has received the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, for Air Ayodhya, its regional airline to be operated under the Regional Connectivity Scheme - UDAN.

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The NOC is the first key regulatory milestone for the airline. Air Ayodhya will now begin the certification process with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for its Air Operator Certificate (AOC), after which commercial operations will commence.

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Air Ayodhya will focus on Uttar Pradesh. It aims to link tier-2 and tier-3 towns, pilgrimage centres and tourism destinations with each other and with major hubs. The airline will start operations with brand-new Cessna Grand Caravan EX aircraft, the first scheduled for delivery in December 2026. As routes mature and demand builds, it plans to induct 19-seater aircraft, followed by larger turboprops on high-demand sectors.

Speaking on the development, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Megamax Group, said:

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“Receiving the NOC is an important step in our journey to make air travel a practical choice for people in Uttar Pradesh’s smaller towns. Many of these places have airports or airstrips but no scheduled flights. Air Ayodhya is built to change that, in the true spirit of UDAN. We are grateful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Government of Uttar Pradesh for their support, and we look forward to working closely with DGCA as we prepare for operations.”

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