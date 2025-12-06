DT
Air India, Air India Express look to add capacity amid IndiGo flight disruptions

Air India, Air India Express look to add capacity amid IndiGo flight disruptions

Both Air India and Air India Express have put in place caps on economy class fares

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:38 PM Dec 06, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file
Air India Group is looking to add capacity to help passengers impacted by the IndiGo flight disruptions.

“Since 4 December, economy class airfares on non-stop domestic flights have been proactively capped to prevent the usual demand-and-supply mechanism being applied by revenue management systems,” a statement said on Saturday.

Both Air India and Air India Express have put in place caps on economy class fares.

The statement from Air India came hours after the government announced introduction of airfare caps amid IndiGo flight disruptions.

Air India also said it is not technically possible to cap fares for all flight permutations.

“Air India and Air India Express are seeking to add capacity to help travellers and their baggage reach their destinations as quickly as possible,” the statement said.

