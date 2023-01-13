Air India begins 17 new weekly flights to London

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 12

Air India today announced the launch of 12 weekly flights to London’s Gatwick Airport and five additional services to London’s Heathrow Airport. To Gatwick, Air India will operate a thrice-a-week service from cities such as Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Goa, and Kochi, and is the only scheduled airline to offer direct services to UK’s second largest airport.

To Heathrow, it will add five additional weekly frequencies with Delhi increasing from 14 to 17 times a week and Mumbai from 12 to 14 times a week

To Heathrow, Air India will add five additional weekly frequencies with Delhi increasing from 14 to 17 times a week and Mumbai from 12 to 14 times a week. Just like Heathrow airport, Gatwick also provides passengers with direct access to the UK's road network which will facilitate the convenience of travel to London and South-East England. Moreover, with round-the-clock direct rail access from the South Terminal, passengers can reach Central London in less than half an hour..

This is part of the airline’s ongoing endeavour to spread its wings on the international aviation map and increasing its market share.