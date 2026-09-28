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Home / Business / Air India CEO-designate Tewolde Gebremariam flags safety, reliability, profitability as key priorities

Air India CEO-designate Tewolde Gebremariam flags safety, reliability, profitability as key priorities

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ANI
Updated At : 06:13 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Air India’s CEO and Managing Director-designate Tewolde Gebremariam has identified safety, operational reliability and sustainable profitability as key priorities for the airline as it continues its transformation and prepares for its next phase of growth, industry sources said.

Tewolde, who will assume the role after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, outlined the priorities during his first company-wide townhall with Air India employees, according to industry sources.

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He said the airline has made significant progress since its return to the Tata Group, including the merger and integration of Air India and Vistara, while highlighting the opportunities ahead as the carrier seeks to strengthen its position as a global airline.

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Industry sources quoted Tewolde as saying that India’s favourable demographics, economic growth, geographic position and large global diaspora provide a strong foundation for Air India’s expansion.

At the same time, he acknowledged that the airline continues to operate in a challenging environment marked by geopolitical developments, airspace restrictions affecting Indian carriers, elevated fuel prices and uncertainty in key international markets.

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Safety, he said, would remain Air India’s foremost priority, with employees encouraged to report concerns proactively and contribute to a stronger safety culture.

Operational reliability was another key focus, with Tewolde stressing the need to improve on-time performance, baggage handling and disruption management to rebuild customer confidence. He also called for greater empowerment of frontline employees to enable quicker decisions and more effective service recovery.

On financial performance, Tewolde said Air India must improve both revenue and cost performance as it works towards sustainable profitability. Revenue opportunities are being explored across the international network, commercial operations and cargo business, while cost discipline would need to become an organisation-wide responsibility, industry sources said.

The airline is also expected to pursue growth in a disciplined manner, with Tewolde emphasising that expansion must be profitable and sustainable. Air India will continue evaluating network efficiency, fleet deployment and operational structures to strengthen long-term competitiveness.

He also highlighted the importance of greater integration across the Air India Group, saying the group would seek to streamline and create synergies while maintaining focus on customers.

Tewolde thanked Air India’s more than 24,000 employees worldwide for their contribution to the transformation journey, particularly the complex integration of Air India and Vistara.

He expressed confidence that a continued focus on safety, reliability, financial discipline, teamwork and customer service could help Air India build a leading position in global aviation, industry sources said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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