Air India deal may swell to 840 aircraft

PTI

New Delhi, February 16

Tata Group-owned Air India has placed an order for 840 planes with Airbus and Boeing, including the option to acquire 370 aircraft, with a senior airline official on Thursday saying the order is a “landmark moment” in the Indian aviation history.

The announcement by Air India’s Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer Nipun Aggarwal comes a day after the airline said it has placed a firm order for 470 aircraft — 250 from Airbus and 220 from Boeing.

In a LinkedIn post, Aggarwal said the airline is humbled by the excitement generated across the world by the airline’s aircraft order.

“The order comprises 470 firm aircraft, 370 options and purchase rights to be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade,” he said.

This will be one of the largest aircraft orders by an airline in the modern aviation history.