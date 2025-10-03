Air India Express announces flights between Indore and Goa

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Enhancing connectivity, Air India Express has announced daily flights between Indore and Goa (Dabolim International Airport), starting from October 26.

Bookings are now open on the airline's website, airindiaexpress.com, mobile app, and other major booking channels, the airline said in a release.

Goa remains a sought-after destination for its vibrant culture, beaches, cuisine, and heritage,

making it a year-round favourite for tourists. The addition of this new service builds on the airline's existing flights between Indore and North Goa, offering travellers more choice and flexibility when planning their trips to one of India's most popular tourist destinations.

Celebrating India's diverse culture, Air India Express brings indigenous art to life through its 'Tales of India' initiative. Each of its brand-new aircraft features livery inspired by heritage crafts such as Bagh block printing and Chanderi weave, paying tribute to Madhya Pradesh's rich artistic legacy and craftsmanship.

In addition to booking flights, travellers can also take advantage of Air India Express' 'Xpress Holidays' platform, offering curated holiday packages, including accommodation, transport, and activities. 'Xpress Holidays' can be easily accessed from the Product and Services section on the airline's website.

Air India Express operates more than 45 weekly flights from Indore connecting directly to 36 domestic destinations, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, North Goa, Pune and internationally to Sharjah. Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to 25 domestic destinations: Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Goa, Guwahati, Hindon, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Patna, Ranchi, Srinagar, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam and seven international destinations including Bahrain, Dammam, Jeddah, Kathmandu, Kuwait, Muscat, and Phuket.

Air India Express operates 40 weekly flights from Goa connecting directly to six domestic destinations including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hindon, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai, and internationally to Dubai. Additionally, the airline provides one-stop connectivity to 27 domestic destinations: Agartala, Ahmedabad, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Guwahati, Gwalior, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Patna, Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair), Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam and five international destinations including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Bangkok, Kathmandu, and Muscat.(ANI)

