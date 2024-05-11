Air India Express cancels 75 flights; normal services by tomorrow

PTI

Mumbai/New Delhi, May 10

Air India Express on Friday cancelled around 75 flights due to cabin crew shortage and operations are expected to normalise by Sunday, an official said, a day after a section of the cabin crew called off their strike, that had resulted in operational disruptions.

The revenue losses caused due to the flight cancellations and compensation to passengers are anticipated to be around Rs 30 crore, the official said. There was no comment from the official spokesperson of Air India Express.

The strike by a section of the cabin crew since Tuesday night that resulted in cancellation of more than 170 flights was called off on Thursday evening and the airline also withdrew termination letters issued to 25 striking cabin crew.

The official, on the condition of anonymity, said around 75 flights have been cancelled for Friday and the number is less than 100 on Thursday.

On Saturday, the number of flight cancellations are expected to be around 45-50, the official added.

