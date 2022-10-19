Air India eyes 30% int'l market share in 5 years

New Delhi, October 18
Air India chief Campbell Wilson on Tuesday said the airline aims to have 30 per cent share in both domestic and international markets in the next five years.
Currently, the loss-making carrier, which was taken over by Tata group in January, has put in place the revival plan ‘Vihaan.AI’.
Air India aims to have 30 per cent share in domestic and international markets in the next five years, Wilson, who is the MD and CEO, told reporters here. Currently, the airline has a domestic market share of 10 per cent and an international market share of 12 per cent. ‘Vihaan.AI’ is a comprehensive transformation plan with a detailed road map for next five years. The airline is working on “restoring the reputation” and there is evidence that progress is being made, Wilson said. It has also negotiated various contracts.
