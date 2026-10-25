Air India Group, Adani Airports announce phased transition of flight operations from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai Airport

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): In line with the broader transition plan for domestic and international airlines to facilitate the redevelopment of Terminal 1 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Air India Group will commence the phased transition of some of its West Asia services to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), with Air India Express operating four daily domestic flights from December 2026 and planned services to Kuwait and existing services to Oman from January 2027.

According to a joint media release issued by Air India Group and Adani Airports, "Air India Group will progressively transition Air India Express services to Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Doha, Muscat, and Sharjah to NMIA, with the process expected to be completed by the IATA Northern Summer 2027 season."

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"This transition is a result of continued collaborative engagement with the airport operator and is aligned with the wider airport transition program for both Indian and international airlines and will support the long-awaited redevelopment of CSMIA Terminal 1. The phased move also supports the development of Mumbai's dual-airport system while enabling Air India Group to continue serving the market efficiently and preserve the historicity of its existing operating slots at CSMIA," the release stated.

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Operating from both CSMIA and NMIA will strengthen connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, provide travellers with greater choice and convenience, and support the continued growth of aviation infrastructure in the region.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited welcomed Air India Group's plans to commence operations from NMIA.

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"Navi Mumbai International Airport is being developed with advanced technology, multimodal connectivity and scalable infrastructure to support the region's future aviation growth and deliver a seamless travel experience," the release added.

The transition of services to Kuwait from NMIA is subject to the requisite approvals.

The Air India Group comprises full-service global airline Air India and value carrier Air India Express. The group employs more than 30,000 people, operates over 300 aircraft and serves 60 domestic and 51 international destinations across five continents.

Air India Express, a Tata Enterprise, operates over 585 daily flights connecting 48 domestic and 17 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia, with a fleet of over 100 aircraft.

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), part of Adani Enterprises Limited, is India's largest operator of Public Private Partnership airports. It operates eight airports, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and the newly constructed Navi Mumbai International Airport. (ANI)

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