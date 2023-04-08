Air India hires over 3,800 in 6 mths

PTI

New Delhi, April 7

Air India on Thursday said it onboarded more than 3,800 staff across crew and other functions, and rolled out more than 29 new policies for employees in the last six months as part of the initiatives under its five-year transformation plan.

Loss-making Air India, which is being piloted by the Tata Group since January last year, is putting in $200 million in information technology systems and is also committed to investing $400 million to completely refurbish existing aircraft. It has also placed orders for 470 planes.

‘Taxi’, the first phase of the transformation plan Vihaan.AI, that focused on “addressing legacy issues of the airline at scale and laying the foundation for future growth” has concluded, the airline said and added that now the second phase ‘Take Off’, — that will focus on developing the platforms, processes and systems needed to build toward excellence — has commenced.