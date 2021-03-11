Air India plans 24 more flights

New Delhi, August 11
Air India on Thursday said it will operate 24 additional domestic flights from August 20. “These include two new frequencies from Delhi to Mumbai, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, and from Mumbai to Chennai and Hyderabad, as well as one new frequency on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route and Ahmedabad-Pune route,” it said.
