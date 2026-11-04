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Home / Business / Air India plans fleet expansion, network rejig & B’luru hub to return to profitability

Air India plans fleet expansion, network rejig & B’luru hub to return to profitability

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:53 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Air India will overhaul its international network, consider Bengaluru as its third hub and look to expand its wide-body aircraft order as it seeks to regain lost overseas market share and return to profitability, the airline’s new CEO and Managing Director Tewolde Gebremariam said on Tuesday.

Setting out his priorities at the Aviation India and South Asia 2026 conference, Gebremariam said the airline had not been performing to its potential and needed to reclaim its position in the international market. He said Air India would rebalance its overseas network, with Delhi and Mumbai continuing as its existing hubs and Bengaluru being considered as another major base.

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The airline is also looking to increase its order for wide-body aircraft, with Gebremariam saying its long-term network plans and growth ambitions would require a larger fleet of such aircraft.

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He said India offered substantial opportunities for aviation growth and could emerge as a global hub for international connectivity, given its geographical position, large population and expanding economy. Indian carriers, he said, needed to take a long-term view of the market rather than focus only on short-term business pressures.

Gebremariam, who formally took charge in October, said restoring profitability was an immediate priority. He indicated that cost control and operational efficiency would be central to the airline’s efforts, adding that he was even more eager than its shareholders to see Air India turn profitable.

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The airline has been facing several financial and operational pressures, including higher fuel costs, currency depreciation and the closure of Pakistani airspace, which has forced longer routes on several international services and increased operating expenses.

On his plans for the airline, Gebremariam said the focus of discussions with the Tata Group was on building on the ongoing transformation and taking Air India into its next phase. He said his nearly 37 years in the aviation industry, including 11 years as CEO and four as COO, had reinforced his belief that airlines needed long-term planning despite the volatility of the business.

He said Air India’s strategy would have to look well beyond immediate market conditions, given the scale of India's population and the pace at which its aviation sector was expanding. The country, he added, was surrounded by opportunities and was well placed to develop into a major international connecting hub.

Separately, Adani Airports CEO Arun Bansal said India needed three national carriers to meet the expected growth in air travel and compete with global airlines. He argued that domestic carriers should first build scale and strengthen their services before the country considered a wider open-skies policy.

Bansal projected passenger traffic to rise from around 300 million currently to 1.1-1.2 billion by 2040-45. He said this would require more aircraft, expanded airport infrastructure and regulatory changes. Adani Airports plans to invest USD 10-11 billion over the next seven years and aims to increase passenger handling across its airport network from around 100 million to 300 million over the next decade.

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