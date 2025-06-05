Air India scales up Kathmandu, Colombo, Bangkok routes

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Air India announced on Thursday that it has added more flights to Bangkok, Colombo, and Kathmandu to meet the growing passenger demand.

Effective July 7, 2025, Air India will add a sixth daily flight between Delhi and Kathmandu, increasing frequency from 35x weekly to 42x weekly.

Air India will add a second daily flight between Delhi and Colombo, doubling the route's frequency from 7x weekly to 14x weekly.

The Tata Group airline will add a third daily flight between Mumbai and Bangkok, increasing frequency from 13x weekly to

18x weekly.

Air India said in a statement that the expansion will add over 7,000 seats deployed to and from Bangkok, Colombo, and Kathmandu.

The additional flights to Kathmandu and Bangkok will be operated by Air India's best narrow-body aircraft in three-class cabin configuration, including Premium Economy Class, offering a premium full-service flying experience to travellers on the routes.

"Air India's flights to Colombo, Kathmandu, and Bangkok provide seamless one-stop connectivity to and from destinations in North America, Europe, and the Far East," the airline said.

With the added frequency, Air India will operate 42x weekly flights to Kathmandu, 28x weekly flights to Colombo, and 46x weekly flights to Bangkok.

Bookings for the additional flights are now open on all channels, including Air India's website, mobile app, airport ticketing offices, contact centres, and through all travel agents.

Air India group employs more than 30,000 people, operates over 300 aircraft and carries customers to 55 domestic and 48 international destinations across five continents.

Returning to the Tata Sons in 2022 following 70 years under Government ownership, Air India group is in the midst of a five-year transformation program, Vihaan.AI. As part of the transformation, Air India has placed an order for 570 new aircraft.

In 2024, sister airlines Air Asia India and Vistara were successfully merged into Air India Express and Air India, respectively, and the Airline opened South Asia's largest aviation training academy.

A new flying school is scheduled to open in 2025, and construction of a greenfield maintenance base, to be operational in 2026, is underway.

In addition to receiving new aircraft, all existing aircraft are progressively undergoing a full interior refit. (ANI)

