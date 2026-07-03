Air India, SIA Engineering sign MoU to explore MRO collaboration, potential joint venture in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): Air India on Friday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore-based SIA Engineering Company Limited (SIAEC) to explore collaboration in the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) sector, with the aim of supporting the development of India as a global aviation MRO hub.

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The MoU was signed in Mumbai by Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson and SIAEC Chief Executive Officer Chin Yau Seng.

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According to Air India, the latest agreement builds on the existing partnership between the two companies and aims to leverage SIAEC's technical and MRO expertise to strengthen Air India's expanding operations while supporting the development of a world-class MRO ecosystem in India.

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The proposed collaboration could also include the formation of a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul joint venture in India to cater to the growing requirements of the Indian and regional aviation markets.

The agreement follows two earlier collaborations between Air India and SIAEC. On February 21, 2024, Air India signed a 12-year Inventory Technical Management (ITM) agreement with SIAEC for extensive component support covering its Airbus A320 family fleet. On May 11, 2024, SIAEC was also appointed as Air India's strategic partner for developing the airline's base maintenance facilities in Bengaluru.

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Commenting on the development, Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson said, "India's rapid aviation growth is driving the need for a stronger, more self-reliant MRO ecosystem within the country. As fleet sizes expand and operations scale up, developing local maintenance capacity will be important to support efficiency, resilience and long-term growth. Partnerships such as this can play a constructive role in enabling that broader direction and developing India as a global aviation hub."

SIAEC Chief Executive Officer Chin Yau Seng said, "India is one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets, and the continued development of its MRO capabilities will be an important step in strengthening its position within the global aerospace ecosystem. Through this MOU, we look forward to exploring how SIAEC's technical expertise can support the progressive build-up of capabilities and capacity in India, alongside our ongoing partnership with Air India."

Air India said the proposed collaboration is currently based on a legally non-binding MoU and will be progressively developed further as discussions advance and material developments take place.

The airline said the partnership reflects its continued focus on strengthening maintenance capabilities in India while supporting the country's ambition to emerge as a global aviation hub through enhanced domestic MRO capacity. (ANI)

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