Air India targets 30% share in 5 years

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 15

In the next five years, Air India will strive to increase its market share to at least 30% of the domestic passengers while significantly growing international routes from the present market share, a spokesperson of the Tata Group-owned airline said here on Thursday.

According to the latest figures released by the Director General of Civil Aviation, Air India had a market share of 8.4% of domestic fliers in July. It carried 8.14 lakh passengers during the month.

The Air India spokesperson said the airlines had formulated a comprehensive transformation plan for the next five years and named it “Vihaan.AI”. He said Vihaan.AI has been developed after extensive feedback from Air India employees on their aspirations and hopes for the airline’s growth.

Operation ‘Vihaan.AI’

Air India had a market share of 8.4% in July. Vistara and Air Asia, two other airlines owned by Tatas, had a share of 10.4% and 4.6%, respectively, while IndiGo had 58.8% market share