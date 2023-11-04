Air India to add over 400 weekly flights

New Delhi
Air India plans to add over 400 weekly flights on its domestic and international routes until March 2024 as part of the winter schedule 2023. To boost its domestic network, it would add over 200 weekly flights on the back of expected new aircraft deliveries. On international routes, it plans to operate over 200 more weekly flights, of which over 80 have already been added. TNS
Zomato reports Rs 36-cr profit after tax in Q2
Online food delivery platform Zomato on Friday reported a profit after tax of Rs 36 crore for the second quarter ended September 2023, driven by strong revenue growth. Revenue rose to Rs 2,848 crore in the quarter as compared to Rs 1,661 crore in previous fiscal. PTI
IndiGo posts Rs 189-cr profit in Sept quarter
IndiGo on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 188.9 crore in the second quarter, boosted by higher traffic and increased capacity. Total income rose to Rs 15,502.9 crore from Rs 12,852.3 crore in the previous fiscal. PTI
Services sector activity hits 7-month low in Oct
The services sector growth fell to a seven-month low in October on softer increase in output and new business, amid competitive conditions and price pressures, a monthly survey said on Friday.
