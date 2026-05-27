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Home / Business / Air India to cut 22 per cent domestic flights amid high fuel prices

Air India to cut 22 per cent domestic flights amid high fuel prices

The loss-making airline, which is facing financial headwinds, has reduced international flights by around 27 per cent, the sources said

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New Delhi, Updated At : 02:33 PM May 27, 2026 IST
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Air India will reduce up to 22 per cent of its domestic flights amid rising operational costs due to high fuel prices, according to sources.

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The loss-making airline, which is facing financial headwinds, has reduced international flights by around 27 per cent, the sources said.

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Air India operates around 4,400 weekly flights. Out of them, about 3,600 are domestic and 800 are international services.

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“In continuation of our previously announced adjustments to select international services between June and August 2026, we have temporarily rationalised operations on certain domestic routes during the same period, with a reduction in frequencies on select routes,” Air India said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sources said 20-22 per cent of the domestic flights would be reduced.

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The airline said these adjustments are driven by the sustained impact of high fuel prices on overall operations.

“Air India will continue to monitor demand and operating conditions closely, with a view to restoring frequencies as conditions stabilise,” it said in the statement.

The carrier also said that passengers impacted by these changes will be proactively assisted with re-accommodation on alternative flights, complimentary date changes, or full refunds, as applicable.

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