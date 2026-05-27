Air India trims select domestic flight routes amid high fuel prices

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Air India on Wednesday temporarily rationalised operations on certain domestic routes, reducing frequencies on select routes between June and August 2026.

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This adjustment follows a prior decision by the airline to trim select international services during the same three-month period.

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"In continuation of our previously announced adjustments to select international services between June and August 2026, we have temporarily rationalised operations on certain domestic routes during the same period, with a reduction in frequencies on select routes," Air India said in a statement.

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According to the statement, the adjustments on the domestic front are driven primarily by the sustained impact of high fuel prices on its overall operations.

"These adjustments are driven by the sustained impact of high fuel prices on overall operations. Air India will continue to monitor demand and operating conditions closely, with a view to restoring frequencies as conditions stabilise. Passengers impacted by these changes will be proactively assisted with re-accommodation on alternative flights, complimentary date changes, or full refunds, as applicable," the statement added.

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The reduction in domestic flight frequencies follows a similar operational tightening across the airline's international network.

Earlier in the month, Air India announced a temporary rationalisation of its international route network through August 2026, citing continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record-high jet fuel prices impacting the commercial viability of some operations.

The airline said the changes were aimed at improving "network stability" and reducing last-minute inconvenience to passengers, while maintaining over 1,200 international flights every month across five continents.

"Air India today announced the rationalisation of its services on select international routes between June and August 2026. The adjustments have been made in response to a combination of factors, including continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record-high jet fuel prices for international operations, which significantly impact the commercial viability of certain planned services," the airline said in a statement.

The airline had also stated that affected passengers on revised international routes would be provided alternative travel arrangements, free date changes or full refunds, as applicable. (ANI)

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