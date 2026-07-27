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Home / Business / Air India wins FlightGlobal's Digital Leadership award for technology transformation

Air India wins FlightGlobal's Digital Leadership award for technology transformation

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ANI
Updated At : 09:08 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Air India has won the Airline Strategy Award for Digital Leadership from UK-based aviation publication FlightGlobal, in recognition of the airline's technology-led transformation following its return to the Tata Group.

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The award was presented to Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson and Chief Digital and Technology Officer Satya Ramaswamy at an event in London organised by FlightGlobal in partnership with management consulting firm Korn Ferry.

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According to the airline, the award recognises the progress made in its digital transformation since the Tata Group acquired the carrier in 2022, including the adoption of cloud-based systems, artificial intelligence and digital platforms aimed at improving customer experience and operational efficiency.

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"We are honoured to receive the prestigious Airline Strategy Award for Digital Leadership from FlightGlobal," Wilson said, adding that the recognition reflects the progress made in the airline's transformation journey and reinforces the role of technology in its ambition to become a world-class global airline.

Ramaswamy said digital technologies and artificial intelligence have become "critical operational foundations" for modern airlines and noted that Air India has built a digital ecosystem of more than 140 enterprise systems since returning to the Tata Group.

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According to the airline, its digital initiatives include AI-powered customer service tools, upgraded mobile applications, data-driven operational systems and technology integration following the merger of Air India and Vistara.

The Airline Strategy Awards are presented annually by FlightGlobal to recognise leadership and excellence across various categories in the global airline industry. According to Air India, the winners are selected by an independent panel comprising aviation analysts, consultants and former airline chief executives. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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