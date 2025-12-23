Air Liquide Strengthens Its Presence in India with the Successful Integration of NovaAir Teams

Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India – Business Wire India

Air Liquide India is very pleased to announce the successful onboarding and integration of NovaAir, marking a signiﬁcant milestone, following the acquisition announced on October 27, 2025. Air Liquide has now oﬃcially welcomed NovaAir teams into the Group. This acquisition represents another strategic growth investment for Air Liquide in India.

Following the successful integration of NovaAir last week, Air Liquide has reached an important step in its Indian growth story. This strategic expansion completes the Group’s national footprint, positioning it to deliver unparalleled service through combined expertise and a multi-skilled talent pool. Driven by a shared culture of intrapreneurship and innovation, Air Liquide is moving forward with a clear ambition to deliver best-in-class service.

NovaAir operates as a comprehensive industrial gases provider across the vital hubs of East and South India. The company delivers a full spectrum of solutions, ranging from bulk and high-purity specialty gases to integrated onsite services and EPC management (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction). Air Liquide has been present in India since 1992, and this acquisition will beneﬁt from an expanded portfolio of services and a nationwide platform to support key industrial ﬁelds. This integration enhances the Group’s existing operations in India, spanning industrial and medical gases, engineering and construction, cryogenic manufacturing and specialty chemical ingredients. By merging their expertise, Air Liquide and NovaAir will provide a wide range of services and support a diverse array of sectors across India, including steel production, automotive, electronics, photovoltaics and healthcare.

Benoit Renard, Managing Director, Air Liquide India, stated: “We are very pleased to welcome the NovaAir teams into the Air Liquide family. We are convinced that this acquisition serves a long-term commitment to India’s economy. By expanding into the South and East of the country, we complete our national footprint to better serve our customers in a wide range of businesses and to perform with impact, with talented professionals.”

About Air Liquide

Air Liquide is a world leader in gases, technologies and services for industry and healthcare. Present in 60 countries with approximately 66,500 employees, the Group serves more than 4 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientiﬁc territory and have been at the core of the Group’s activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide’s strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining ﬁnancial and extra-ﬁnancial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group beneﬁts from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition — particularly with hydrogen — and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, electronics and high technologies.

Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 27 billion euros in 2024. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.

