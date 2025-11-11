DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Air Serbia and Loyalty Juggernaut Partner to Launch a Next-Generation Frequent Flyer Program

Air Serbia and Loyalty Juggernaut Partner to Launch a Next-Generation Frequent Flyer Program

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:00 AM Nov 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251111052737
Advertisement

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Palo Alto [California] / Belgrade [Serbia], November 11: Air Serbia has signed a five-year strategic partnership with Loyalty Juggernaut Inc. (LJI) to launch a new-generation frequent flyer program, marking a significant milestone in customer engagement and digital innovation.

Advertisement

* Partnership marks a milestone in Air Serbia's centenary journey, uniting tradition, innovation, and technology to redefine loyalty.

Advertisement

The agreement was formalized in Belgrade by Mr. Jiri Marek, Chief Executive Officer of Air Serbia, and Mr. Shyam Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Loyalty Juggernaut Inc. The partnership unites Air Serbia's century-long heritage and understanding of travelers with LJI's expertise in powering enterprise-grade loyalty ecosystems.

With a tradition spanning almost 100 years, Air Serbia, true to its motto "On the wings of tradition," is set to celebrate its upcoming centenary by combining its legacy of excellence with a bold new vision for innovation and engagement, powered by the world's most advanced loyalty platform. The new program, built on LJI's patented GRAVTY® technology, will offer dynamic, rewarding experiences for members across a network of travel, retail, lifestyle, and financial partners.

Advertisement

Set to debut in March 2026, GRAVTY® will enable real-time, data-driven engagement, rewarding members not only for flying but also for everyday activities, strengthening connections beyond travel.

"This partnership marks a key step in transforming how we engage with passengers," noted Jiri Marek, CEO of Air Serbia. "We are building a modern loyalty ecosystem that rewards customers for every interaction with Air Serbia. By combining our service excellence with LJI's technology, we will deliver a program that reflects today's travelers: connected, mobile and seeking personalized value.

"Our ambition is to create one of the most engaging loyalty propositions in Europe," added Snezana Radinovic, Frequent Flyer Product Development Manager at Air Serbia. "The GRAVTY® platform gives us the flexibility to design tailored experiences, understand our members better, and respond promptly to their needs. It's about making loyalty simple, transparent, and truly rewarding."

"We are proud to partner with Air Serbia in shaping the next chapter of loyalty in aviation," commented Shyam Shah, CEO of Loyalty Juggernaut Inc. "GRAVTY® was built for forward-thinking airlines that view loyalty as a strategic business asset. Together, we aim to set a new benchmark in customer engagement, powered by innovation, intelligence, and human connection."

This partnership underscores Air Serbia's commitment to digital transformation and innovation, while reinforcing Loyalty Juggernaut's position in Europe as the technology partner of choice for next-generation loyalty ecosystems.

About Air Serbia

Air Serbia, the national carrier of Serbia, serves over 90 destinations across Europe, China, North America, and the Mediterranean, with nearly a century of excellence.

About Loyalty Juggernaut Inc. (LJI)

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, LJI's cloud-native, AI-driven loyalty technology platform GRAVTY® helps enterprises transform loyalty into a measurable growth engine across industries. Clients include WestJet, Viva Aerobus, VietJet, Global Hotel Alliance, FEMSA, Majid Al Futtaim, Emirates, and Deutsche Telekom.

#loyaltyprograms #ffp #customerloyalty #airserbia #gravty #lji

Follow us on LinkedIn and www.lji.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2818307/Loyalty_Juggernaut_Air_Serbia.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2251954/Loyalty_Juggernaut_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts