Airbus and Blue Angels Air will deliver Ab Initio pilot training for the Indian market

New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Airbus and Blue Angels Air, an aviation training organisation based in India, have signed an agreement to train aspiring airline pilots within the Airbus Flight Academy network. Under this agreement, Blue Angels Air’s cadets will complete a 100% Airbus Ab Initio pilot training syllabus.

This curriculum equips trainees with European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) standard qualifications, widely recognised as a global benchmark for foundational airline operations, prior to standard licence conversion requirements under India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

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A key pillar of the agreement is a shared commitment to advancing gender diversity and increasing female representation in aviation. Building on Blue Angels’ involvement with Women in Aviation International (WAI) in India and Airbus’ engagement with the International Aviation Womens Association (IAWA), both organisations aim to inspire, encourage and support more young women in pursuing professional pilot careers, contributing to a more inclusive and diverse future for aviation.

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“Our collaboration with Airbus marks a significant milestone in our commitment to shaping the next generation of professional airline pilots in India,” said Althea Paul, Founder & CEO of Blue Angels Air. “By combining Airbus’ global training expertise and internationally recognised standards with Blue Angels’ holistic Cadet approach, we aim to develop confident, resilient and highly skilled aviators, equipped for the demands of modern airline operations. Together, we are creating a comprehensive international training pathway that places quality, safety and professional excellence at the heart of every cadet’s journey.”

"Equipping the next generation of civil pilots with the highest levels of standardisation and safety culture is essential to sustaining commercial air traffic growth," said Thomas Aoudia, Head of Training Operations & Business Development at Airbus.”By providing Blue Angel cadets with the Airbus Flight Academy Ab Initio training, Airbus reaches a key international market and brings actionable focus to our diversity ambitions by opening clear pathways for women pursuing airline careers."

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This long-term partnership reinforces the Airbus pilot training presence across Southern Europe and North Africa while directly addressing surging demand for certified cockpit crew in the Indian market. The first cohort of cadets will begin their training next year in The Aviator Institute partner flight school located in Monastir, Tunisia.

The Blue Angels Air contract also aligns with Airbus’ pivotal role in developing India's aviation ecosystem, including building a robust pipeline of pilots to power the nation’s soaring fleet expansion. As the required number of in-service pilots in South Asia is set to increase nearly fourfold, from about 10,500 today to more than 42,000 by 2045, roughly 50,000 pilots will need to be trained to accommodate this growth and replace those retiring.

Furthermore, the demand for pilot training alone is projected to triple, reaching almost US$1 billion over the next two decades (figures in 2026 constant dollar value). The Airbus Flight Academy network delivers integrated Ab Initio pilot training solutions for global airline customers, deploying modern, glass cockpit training aircraft and advanced simulation technology to prepare Ab Initio trainees for modern fly-by-wire multi-crew commercial aircraft. (ANI)

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