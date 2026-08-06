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Home / Business / Airbus selects PTC Industries' Aerolloy to supply titanium castings

Airbus selects PTC Industries' Aerolloy to supply titanium castings

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ANI
Updated At : 02:23 PM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Airbus has selected Aerolloy Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of PTC Industries, for the development, qualification and supply of titanium castings for its A320neo, A330neo and A350 aircraft programmes, marking a significant milestone for the Indian manufacturer in the global commercial aerospace supply chain.

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According to the company's press release, the agreement establishes the development, qualification and industrialisation pathway for Aerolloy to progress into production supply, subject to the successful completion of Airbus' qualification and programme requirements.

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The company said the agreement follows Airbus' evaluation process, under which Aerolloy has been selected to undertake development and industrialisation activities for titanium casting requirements across the three aircraft programmes. The scope includes development, qualification and production activities, with qualification serving as an important milestone before serial supply.

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Under the agreement, Aerolloy will manufacture titanium castings through its integrated production route, beginning with titanium material produced by the company and continuing through precision casting, machining, inspection and delivery in a fully machined, ready-to-fit condition.

Commenting on the development, PTC Industries Chairman and Managing Director Sachin Agarwal said, "This agreement with Airbus is a landmark moment for Aerolloy Technologies and PTC Industries. Airbus represents the highest standards of global commercial aerospace, and being selected for Titanium castings across the A320neo, A330neo and A350 programmes is a strong validation of the capability we have built."

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He added, "This agreement takes Aerolloy deeper into the global commercial aerospace value chain and is a clear example of Make in India, Make for the World. We are proud to support Airbus programmes and remain committed to building an advanced manufacturing institution from India for the world."

PTC Industries said the agreement strengthens Aerolloy's participation in the aerospace value chain by moving beyond standalone casting supply to delivering fully machined, ready-to-fit titanium components for major commercial aircraft programmes. It added that the development supports India's emergence as a supplier of advanced aerospace materials and mission-critical components for global platforms. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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