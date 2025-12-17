DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Airfloa Rail Technology Bags Rs INR 10 Crore Order from Integral Coach Factory

Airfloa Rail Technology Bags Rs INR 10 Crore Order from Integral Coach Factory

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:45 PM Dec 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: Airfloa Rail Technology Limited (BSE - AIRFLOA | 544516 | INE0XBS01012), a leading manufacturer of railway rolling stock components and turnkey interior solutions, has announced the receipt of a new domestic order valued at ₹9.96 Crorefrom the Furnishing Division of Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai.

Advertisement

Order Overview

Advertisement

The order entails the supply and installation of interior panelling and rubber floor covering for 24 sets of Kolkata Metro TC/MC coaches. The project is expected to be executed within two months, further reinforcing the Company's execution capabilities in the metro rail segment.

Strengthening Growth Momentum & Outlook

Advertisement

This order adds to Airfloa Rail Technology Limited's steady flow of project wins and strengthens its presence in the metro rail and urban transportation segment. With this addition, the Company's total order book has crossed ₹465 crore, providing strong revenue visibility and supporting near- to medium-term growth.

Airfloa continues to benefit from a favourable industry environment, driven by expanding metro networks and sustained investments in railway modernisation. Supported by its integrated design, manufacturing, and installation capabilities, the Company remains well positioned to capitalise on opportunities across Indian Railways and urban mobility projects.

Commenting on the order wins, Mr. Manikandan Dakshnamoorthy, Joint Managing Director, said: "The latest order strengthens our momentum in the metro rail segment and adds to the healthy growth visibility provided by our expanding order book. With sustained investments in rail and urban mobility infrastructure, we are well positioned to deliver consistent growth through disciplined execution and integrated manufacturing capabilities."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts