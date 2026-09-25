Airsoft Gun India Launches New KWC Air Gun Models, Expanding India’s CO2 Shooting-Sports Market

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25: Airsoft Gun India, a Mumbai-based licensed air-gun dealer and shooting-sports company, has announced the arrival of a new range of KWC air guns and CO2 air guns, expanding its portfolio for enthusiasts interested in recreational shooting, target practice and sporting applications.

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With roots going back to 2012, Airsoft Gun India has spent more than a decade building awareness around air guns and shooting sports in India. The company says its journey has evolved from an online air-gun business into a broader sports and technology-oriented company focused on products, shooting experiences, education and a growing dealership and retail network.

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New KWC Air Gun Models Arrive in India

The latest collection strengthens Airsoft Gun India’s KWC air gun portfolio with several CO2-powered .177-calibre platforms.

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The new range includes the KWC Model 20 Series .177 Cal CO2 BB Air Pistol, featuring a full-metal slide, blowback operation and 18-round magazine.

Also included is the KWC M1911 .177 Cal CO2 BB Air Pistol, a full-metal CO2 air pistol designed for recreational shooting and target practice.

For enthusiasts interested in revolver-style air guns, the collection includes the KWC 357 Silver .177 Cal 2.5-inch CO2 BB Air Revolver, along with KWC 357 4-inch and KWC 357 6-inch CO2 BB Air Revolvers. The models feature full-metal construction and CO2-powered operation.

The new selection also includes the KWC 1911 Tactical .177 Cal CO2 BB Air Pistol, KWC 1911 Pellet .177 Cal CO2 Air Pistol, KWC PM .177 Cal CO2 BB Air Pistol and KWC P226 SIG Sauer-style .177 Cal CO2 BB Air Pistol.

Why CO2 Air Guns Are Becoming Popular for Sport Shooting

The growth of the CO2 air gun category reflects increasing interest in accessible shooting-sports experiences.

A CO2 air pistol can provide a platform for controlled target practice and recreational shooting without moving directly into live-fire firearm ownership. Used responsibly at an appropriate range, air guns can help enthusiasts develop concentration, consistency, hand-eye coordination and an understanding of basic shooting discipline.

This is one reason Airsoft Gun India sees safe shooting and responsible sporting use as an important part of developing the Indian air-gun market.

The company states that it does not promote misuse of air guns and focuses its air-gun business on hobby and sports applications.

Building Trust Since 2012

Trust is particularly important in a category where customers need accurate product information, documentation and responsible guidance.

Airsoft Gun India identifies itself as a licensed air-gun dealer based in Mumbai, operating as Airsoft Gun India Private Limited, with customers across India. Its published terms state that it deals in .177-calibre/4.5mm air guns within the applicable non-licensed category and requires customer identification and address documentation before dispatch.

The company has also developed a dealership and franchise-oriented model designed to expand access to air guns and shooting-sports products beyond Mumbai. Its franchise programme highlights product training, legal-compliance support, marketing support and operational assistance for partners.

From Air-Gun Startup to Sports-Tech Company

What started as a startup around airsoft and air guns is evolving into a broader sports-tech company.

Airsoft Gun India’s model increasingly connects:

Air Guns + CO2 Technology + Shooting Arenas + Digital Commerce + Dealers + Community + Sports Experiences

The objective is to create a structured ecosystem around recreational and sporting shooting rather than treating the category simply as an online retail business.

Its product portfolio extends beyond KWC air guns to Indian and international air-gun brands, giving customers multiple options across CO2 pistols, CO2 revolvers, air rifles and PCP platforms.

Growing the Air Gun Dealership Network Across India

The next phase is focused on expanding the Airsoft Gun India dealership network and making genuine air guns and shooting-sports equipment more accessible to customers in different Indian markets.

From its base in Mumbai, the company serves customers across India and says it has served thousands of enthusiasts nationwide.

The arrival of the latest KWC air gun models represents another step in that journey.

For Airsoft Gun India, the long-term opportunity is not simply to sell more air guns in India. It is to help build a professional market around safe shooting, sporting participation, responsible ownership and accessible shooting experiences.

Airsoft Gun India — Since 2012, building trust, technology and India’s shooting-sports community.

Safety & compliance: Air guns must be handled responsibly and used in appropriate controlled environments. Applicable Indian laws, local requirements and product-specific specifications should always be verified before purchase or use.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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