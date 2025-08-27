DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Airtel announces emergency connectivity support amid heavy rains in J&amp;K, Ladakh and Himachal

Airtel announces emergency connectivity support amid heavy rains in J&K, Ladakh and Himachal

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:35 PM Aug 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Continuous rainfall and extreme weather have disrupted telecom services across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh, damaging critical infrastructure and leaving large parts of these regions without connectivity.

Advertisement

In response, Airtel has announced emergency connectivity support for its customers through special measures.

Airtel said in a statement that prepaid customers whose plans are expiring this week will receive a three-day extension with unlimited calls and 1GB of data per day, even if they are unable to recharge.

Advertisement

In addition to prepaid users, postpaid and broadband customers will get a three-day grace period on bill payments to ensure uninterrupted services, the release said.

Furthermore, Airtel has enabled Intra-Circle Roaming (ICR) across Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Himachal Pradesh. With this measure, customers in these regions will be able to connect to other available networks when Airtel's own infrastructure faces challenges due to weather-related disruptions.

Advertisement

Airtel has also emphasised that its teams are working tirelessly on the ground to restore regular telecom services as soon as possible.

"Our teams are working tirelessly on the ground to restore services at the earliest. Airtel stands with the people of these regions and remains committed to keeping them connected," said an Airtel spokesperson in an official press statement. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts