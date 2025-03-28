DT
PT
Home / Business / Airtel brings subsea cable to Indian shores, will connect to Africa, Europe

Airtel brings subsea cable to Indian shores, will connect to Africa, Europe

To be longest subsea system 2Africa Pearls is a part of the 2Africa cable system, which will be the world's longest subsea cable system when completed, spanning over 45,000 km connecting Asia to Africa and Europe through West Asia
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:03 AM Mar 28, 2025 IST
Reuters File
To be longest subsea system

2Africa Pearls is a part of the 2Africa cable system, which will be the world’s longest subsea cable system when completed, spanning over 45,000 km connecting Asia to Africa and Europe through West Asia, an Airtel statement said

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has brought submarine cable system 2Africa Pearls to Indian shores, connecting the country’s communication network with Africa, Europe and West Asia, the company said on Thursday.

2Africa Pearls cable system will bring over 100 tbps (terabits per second) of international capacity to India, it said.

“We are thrilled to bring the 2Africa Pearls cable to India, adding to our network resilience. We are aggressively diversifying our global network and recently landed the SEA-WE-ME-6 cable in Chennai and Mumbai. We will continue investing in global cable systems and future-proof our network with an aim to deliver high uptime, reliability, and superior quality networks to our customers,” Airtel Business Director and CEO Sharat Sinha said in the statement.

The submarine cables are a key infrastructure that connect countries with each other for broadband services.

There are around 650 submarine cable systems across the world, of which 570 are estimated to be operational.

