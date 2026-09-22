Airtel bundles Apple services with family postpaid plans priced Rs 999 and above

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Bharti Airtel has expanded its family postpaid offerings by adding Apple’s iCloud+, Apple TV and Apple Arcade services, the telecom service giant said in an exchange filing.

The new offering is available on family plans priced at Rs 999 and above, giving customers access to iCloud+ for cloud storage and syncing, Apple TV for Apple original series and movies, and Apple Arcade, which offers a catalogue of games without ads or in-app purchases.

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“With iCloud+, millions of Airtel postpaid customers will be able to store, sync and access their photos, files, passwords, contacts and other important information across their Apple devices,” the company said in the exchange filing.

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Bharti Airtel further noted in its filing, users’ data will also be securely backed up, so that they can set up a new device more easily while keeping their digital content connected and accessible.

“The Rs 999 family postpaid plan offers a family of three with unlimited data with Fastlane technology, spam protection and is loaded with access to entertainment subscriptions,” it added.

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Customers can easily upgrade to these plans through the Airtel App or by visiting any Airtel store.

Amit Tripathi, Director Market Ops- Bharti Airtel, said, “At Airtel, we are constantly looking at ways to make our customers’ lives simpler while creating more differentiated value through our propositions. Our family postpaid plans are designed around this belief — bringing together connectivity, entertainment and digital experiences that matter to the entire family, all through a single plan. With the addition of Apple’s iCloud+, Apple TV and Apple Arcade to our family postpaid plan offerings, we are taking this proposition a step further, giving customers even more value and making the Airtel experience more rewarding.”

Bharti Airtel shares however were trading lower at around Rs 1,820.30 per share, down 9.90 points or 0.54 per cent against the previous close of Rs 1,830.20 at the time of reporting. (ANI)

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