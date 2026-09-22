DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Airtel bundles Apple services with family postpaid plans priced Rs 999 and above

Airtel bundles Apple services with family postpaid plans priced Rs 999 and above

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:12 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): Bharti Airtel has expanded its family postpaid offerings by adding Apple’s iCloud+, Apple TV and Apple Arcade services, the telecom service giant said in an exchange filing.

The new offering is available on family plans priced at Rs 999 and above, giving customers access to iCloud+ for cloud storage and syncing, Apple TV for Apple original series and movies, and Apple Arcade, which offers a catalogue of games without ads or in-app purchases.

Advertisement

“With iCloud+, millions of Airtel postpaid customers will be able to store, sync and access their photos, files, passwords, contacts and other important information across their Apple devices,” the company said in the exchange filing.

Advertisement

Bharti Airtel further noted in its filing, users’ data will also be securely backed up, so that they can set up a new device more easily while keeping their digital content connected and accessible.

“The Rs 999 family postpaid plan offers a family of three with unlimited data with Fastlane technology, spam protection and is loaded with access to entertainment subscriptions,” it added.

Advertisement

Customers can easily upgrade to these plans through the Airtel App or by visiting any Airtel store.

Amit Tripathi, Director Market Ops- Bharti Airtel, said, “At Airtel, we are constantly looking at ways to make our customers’ lives simpler while creating more differentiated value through our propositions. Our family postpaid plans are designed around this belief — bringing together connectivity, entertainment and digital experiences that matter to the entire family, all through a single plan. With the addition of Apple’s iCloud+, Apple TV and Apple Arcade to our family postpaid plan offerings, we are taking this proposition a step further, giving customers even more value and making the Airtel experience more rewarding.”

Bharti Airtel shares however were trading lower at around Rs 1,820.30 per share, down 9.90 points or 0.54 per cent against the previous close of Rs 1,830.20 at the time of reporting. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts